Vote Pamela Taylor for Dunedin Mayor and Dunedin Council to Reduce your Rates

A Smarter City. A Leaner Council. A Future You Can Afford.

Dunedin is a city with soul—rich in history, culture, and innovation. Pamela Taylor is running for Mayor her campaign is built on one clear promise: to make Dunedin affordable, functional, and future-ready.

Pamela isn’t a career politician. She’s an economist, educator, and property professional with a track record of solving problems. She’s seen firsthand how council overreach and wasteful spending are driving up rates, pushing out young families, and leaving students in freezing flats. Her plan is simple: cut the fat, fix the fundamentals, and put people first.

Are you frustrated by the Council wasting your money, failing on the basics, and driving rates sky-high? Dunedin City Council is currently borrowing over $1 million per week just to pay interest on its debt. That’s not sustainable—and Pamela knows it.

PHOTO: Authorised by Pamela Taylor at buddylucus@gmail.com

Her plan to reduce council operating costs by $52 million annually includes:

Policies to protect the People of Dunedin by cutting costs without cutting the Community

Restructuring council staffing, eliminating 250 of high-salary roles that duplicate functions or add little value.

Restructuring the Otago Regional Council, merging it into the Dunedin City Council again, and restructuring their staffing.

Cancelling wasteful projects, including the $150 million Smooth Hill landfill, $35 million for Kettle Park, and $100 million in carbon-zero and cycleway bureaucracy.

Reversing the debt spiral, so future generations aren’t saddled with billion-dollar liabilities.

Opposing any rate increases that exceed inflation and population growth

Supporting transparency in council spending (e.g. public disclosure of all expenses)

Opposing unelected appointments to council committees with spending powers

Reforming the RMA to protect property rights.

Scraping SNAs

Dunedin, not Otepoti: I am committed to keeping Dunedin's name, Dunedin and not Ōtepoti, and ensuring that Dunedin Council Companies communicates in English.

Stop Co-government: I oppose Māori Wards, Māori only seats and Apartheid, I will get rid of Te Mana o te Wai, and stand up for equal rights for all New Zealanders.

Biological Reality: Provide toilets exclusively for male and female. Recognize the biological reality of male and female and reject gender ideology.

Reject DEI ideology: Remove Diversity, Equity & Inclusion hiring policies from Dunedin City Council that are discriminatory against white heterosexual males and females.

Clean water: Provide clean drinking water to people by no longer pouring neurotoxins like fluoride and other poisons, into the drinking water.

Surrey Street, upgrade 200 meters of the 1960s sewage pipes on Surrey Street

Pamela’s approach isn’t about austerity—it’s about efficiency. She believes Dunedin can be smart with its money and generous with its services. That means protecting core infrastructure, supporting local businesses, and investing in what actually improves lives.

🏠 Housing That Works—for Students and Families

Pamela knows Dunedin’s housing stock is aging, overpriced, and often unfit for healthy living. Her Low-Interest Renovation Loan Scheme is designed to fix that—by helping both landlords and renters upgrade homes without triggering rent hikes.

Loans cover insulation, heating, mold removal, structural issues, and accessibility upgrades.

💬 Pamela’s Promise

“I’m running for Mayor because I believe Dunedin can be better—leaner, smarter, and fairer. We don’t need more bureaucracy. We need bold leadership, practical solutions, and a council that works for the people—not the other way around.”

Pamela Taylor is the only candidate offering a clear plan to reduce rates, cut debt, and restore trust in local government. She’s not afraid to challenge the status quo—and she’s ready to make Dunedin a city that works for everyone.

I will ensure your council focuses on delivering core services and pushing back against ideological agendas, such as the war on cars and race-based services.

When you receive your voting papers, make sure you put a ‘1’ '2', 'or 3' next to PAMELA TAYLOR: Real Change. Reduced Rates.

Make sure you return your ballot straight away.

The deadline for sending it in an NZ Post box is Tuesday, October 7 or if you are dropping it in one of the orange voting bins, it needs to be done by midday on Saturday, 11 October.

This is our opportunity to push back against higher rates and wasteful spending and vote for PAMELA TAYLOR who will deliver real change in your community.

Thanks for your support.

Yours sincerely,

Pamela Taylor

Authorised by Pamela Taylor buddylucus@gmail.com