Highway to close for truck recovery after crash

Police said emergency services were alerted to the crash, between Rodgers Rd and Frederick St at Makikihi, about 10.40am.
They said no other vehicles were involved and nobody was injured.
However, cranes would have to be brought in recover the truck and trailer unit, and the highway would be closed between 7pm and 10pm to allow this.
"For northbound traffic, road users can turn left onto Rodgers Road, right onto Sherwood Road, right onto Makikihi Hunter Road and Frederick Street, then rejoin SH1. For southbound traffic, people can turn left onto Makikihi Beach Road, right onto Hook Swamp Road, and then rejoin SH1.
"Road users should be aware the detours are on narrow gravel roads and they need to drive with care."
