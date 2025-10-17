Heavy rain and gales for parts of South

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit much of the South Island over the weekend.

MetService says bands of rain were expected to push northeast across the country, preceded by strong northwesterly winds.

It has issued a number of heavy rain warnings:

• Fiordland from 10pm today until 7am on Saturday, with up to 100mm of rain forecast.

• Westland Ranges from midnight today until midnight on Saturday, when up to 170mm of rain could fall.

• The headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from 1am until 8am on Saturday. Expect 90 to 120mm of rain about the main divide, and 60 to 90mm within 20km farther east, MetService said.

• The headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers from 6am until 8pm on Saturday. Expect 100 to 130mm of rain about the main divide, and 70 to 90mm within 15km farther east.

• Buller and Grey from midday on Saturday until 6am on Sunday. Between 80 to 120mm of rain was predicted, especially in the ranges.

The predicted rain and winds may once again make driving conditions difficult and could raise the risk of slips, surface flooding and other roading obstruction such as fallen trees, the NZ Transport Agency advises.

Meanwhile, strong wind warnings have been issued for Southland, Fiordland and Stewart Island from 4pm today until 6am on Saturday, with gusts of up to 120km/h in exposed places.

Canterbury High Country is also under a strong wind warning from 11pm today until 1pm Saturday with gusts of up to 130km/h in exposed places

A strong wind watch is in place for Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes District from 9pm today until 9am on Saturday.

Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places and the watch could be upgraded to a warning.

MetService meteorologist Alanna Burrows advised cricket fans to be prepared if going to the T20 match between the Black Caps and England tomorrow night in Christchurch.

"It might be worth preparing for all weathers and taking some warm clothes and a coat, as well as keeping an eye on the MetService website for updates to the forecast closer to the start time."