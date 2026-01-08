Milford roadworks to start next week

Photo: ODT files

Roadworks affecting traffic on Southland's Milford highway start next week.

The work on State Highway 94/Te Anau-Milford Highway, near Sinclair Rd, had been scheduled for January 5 but would now begin on Monday, January 12, the NZ Transport Agency advised today.

The expected end date for the work of remained Saturday, January 31.

The work to improve the region's state highways in the new year included excavation, fill, resurfacing and line marking.

Other highways affected are:

• SH90/Waikaka Valley Highway, between Waikaka Rd and Cunningham Rd - work scheduled from Monday, January 5 to Tuesday, March 31.

• SH96/Winton-Wreys Bush Highway, at Heddon Bush Rd (Monday, January 5 to Saturday, January 31).

• SH96/Winton-Hedgehope Highway at Zwies Rd, Browns (Monday, January 5 to Saturday, January 31).

The work would be carried out from 6am to 8pm daily on weekdays. Road users could expect to encounter temporary traffic lights, a 30km/h temporary speed reduction and delays of 5 to 10 minutes.

- Allied Media