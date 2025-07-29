Doug Hall - For Council

Doug Hall: Fixing Things Isn’t Just My Job, It’s My Mindset

If your computer’s broken, your Wi-Fi’s dropped out, or you’ve just about thrown your laptop out the window, someone in Dunedin has probably told you: “Call Doug at ClickFix.” For years, I’ve helped people get their tech and their lives back up and running. Now, I want to help fix something even bigger: Dunedin City Council.

I’m Doug Hall. I was born and raised in Dunedin. I run a successful local IT business that solves problems for everyday people and small businesses. I’m not a career politician. I’m not here to climb a ladder. I’m here to do what I’ve always done, figure out what’s not working, fix it properly, and leave things in a better state than I found them.

That’s why I’m standing for both Mayor and City Councillor in this year’s election.

Photo Supplied: Doug Hall

***

Why I’m Standing

Dunedin is my home, and I care deeply about what kind of city we’re building for the future. I believe the decisions we make today shouldn’t just be about what looks good on a headline or in the next financial quarter. They should be about what makes sense long-term.

My goal is simple. I want future generations, 50 years from now, to look back and say, “They did the hard work when it counted.” That means maintaining and improving our core infrastructure, making smart use of ratepayer money, and avoiding the traps of short-term thinking and party politics.

***

What Needs Fixing

Let’s be honest, Dunedin’s council hasn’t always got it right.

Infrastructure is under strain. Pipes are ageing. Roads are falling apart faster than they’re being repaired. Cycleways were poorly planned. Flooding remains an issue. And yet, we’ve still seen spending on projects that feel more like vanity than necessity.

What frustrates me most is how often logic seems to go out the window. I see too many decisions being made based on ideology, political image, or groupthink. That’s not how I operate.

I'm not here to lean left or right. I'm standing as an independent centrist because I believe the best decisions come from clear thinking, open discussion, and logical problem-solving, not towing a party line.

***

What I Bring to the Table

Every day, I help people with real-world problems. From elderly clients who need their emails working again, to small businesses that can’t afford to be offline for a minute, I listen, troubleshoot, and fix. That’s how I’ve built a successful, respected business in this city.

Running ClickFix has taught me how to be efficient, accountable, and clear. I understand systems. I know how to communicate without the jargon. And I know that when something is broken, you don’t ignore it, you roll up your sleeves and fix it.

That mindset is exactly what I’ll bring to the council table. No spin. No nonsense. Just practical, thoughtful leadership.

***

How I’ll Lead

If elected a councillor, I’ll lead with logic, honesty, and transparency.

I’ll focus council attention on infrastructure that lasts, not flashy projects with short lifespans.

I’ll champion fiscal responsibility, cutting waste and ensuring every dollar is working hard.

I’ll support local business and smarter procurement that keeps money in Dunedin.

I’ll push for clear communication between the council and the public. You shouldn’t need to guess what’s happening in your own city.

I also want to see a stronger culture of listening, actually listening, to ratepayers and front-line staff. They’re the ones who deal with the consequences of council decisions every day.

***

No Party Politics, Just Common Sense

Local government should be about practical outcomes, not ideology. I’m not here to score political points or argue over who’s left or right. That kind of thinking causes division and slows progress.

I’m here to represent everyone in Dunedin. Young families, small businesses, the elderly, students, workers. And to do it fairly, with no agenda other than making things better.

***

Personal Snapshot

Age: 42

Born and raised in: Dunedin

Education: Otago Polytechnic

Occupation: Owner/operator of ClickFix, a mobile IT repair and support business

Council experience: None yet, but solving practical problems daily is what I do

Family: Proud Dunedinite with deep local roots

Campaign funding: Fully self-funded

Website: http://doughall.nz

***

Final Word

I don’t have a flashy slogan or a big political machine behind me. What I do have is a lifetime of solving problems, a deep love for this city, and a determination to make things work better.

If you want a councillor who’s hands-on, independent, and focused on real results, not political theatre, then I’d be honoured to have your vote.

Let’s fix what’s broken, maintain what matters, and plan for a Dunedin we’ll all be proud to hand to the next generation.