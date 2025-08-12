Aurora Energy - Science and Technology Fair Winners

Name Exhibit Year School Award

Benji Davidson Thermal Thrill 7 Mt Aspiring College Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research

Elizna Van Rooyen Magnet Generator 7 Mt Aspiring College Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research

Isaac Wood Good Vibes 7 Mt Aspiring College Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research

Olive Johnstone Water Works 7 Mt Aspiring College Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research

Sasha Milne Wick Wonders 7 Mt Aspiring College Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research

Allan Lin Melting Magnetism 9 King's High School Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research

Fergus Byrne Fiery Facts: A comparison of firewood price-to-performance 9 Logan Park High School Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research

Hadlee Taylor Miniature Pulse Jet 9 Cromwell College Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research

Kydan O'Keefe Miniature Pulse Jet 9 Cromwell College Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research

Inge Erasmus Magnetic Rocks 10 St Hilda's Collegiate Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research

Amelie Wilson Pulling Strings 7 Mt Aspiring College Aurora Energy Award

Charlie Pagan Growing in Colour 7 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Cipreana Bligh Suture Hero 7 Mt Aspiring College Aurora Energy Award

Cole Thomson Down the Drain 7 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Colin Adams What is the best material out of Chux cloth, cotton cloth, sandy gravel and paper towel for filtering muddy water 7 Taieri College Aurora Energy Award

Connor Waugh Down the Drain 7 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Daniel Collins Are elevators safe? 7 Taieri College Aurora Energy Award

Dexter Chalmers Which Batteries Last the Longest? 7 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Ella Appelton Does added sugar make a difference 7 St Hilda's Collegiate Aurora Energy Award

Emily de Lacey Breakable Bridges 7 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Fraser Lawrence Insights to Insects 7 Balmacewen Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Henry Hammond Which Batteries Last the Longest? 7 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Isabel Crawford Behind the scenes of memory 7 Tahuna Normal Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Isabella Bambery Breakable Bridges 7 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Isla Ansell Funky Fertilizers 7 St Hilda's Collegiate Aurora Energy Award

Jacques Pienaar Growing in Colour 7 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Jamie Coppola Glue stick science 7 Tahuna Normal Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Jax Anngow-Strange Glue stick science 7 Tahuna Normal Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Kenzie Anderson Bee-Yond the Rainbow 7 St Hilda's Collegiate Aurora Energy Award

Kiara Edwards What is best oil/liquid for kōkōwai paint 7 Dunedin North Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Koa Shanks Poppin Off 7 St Hilda's Collegiate Aurora Energy Award

Mason Cossey Truck Decibels 7 Mt Aspiring College Aurora Energy Award

Om Dixit Liquid Density 7 Tahuna Normal Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Paige Frith APPLES: Rinse, Soak or Skip it? 7 Taieri College Aurora Energy Award

Pippa Thomas Does added sugar make a difference 7 St Hilda's Collegiate Aurora Energy Award

Reyansh Jain Invisible threat Visible effect 7 Dunedin North Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Rufus Irons Resolute Reactions 7 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Sylvie Wardell The project to naturally dye for 7 Dunedin North Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Alexia Rhodes-White In Yeast We Crust 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Alyssa Hughes Marshmellow Mystery 8 Taieri College Aurora Energy Award

Amy Jackson Crimes of Corrosive Corruption 8 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Ava Ryan Feel the beat 8 Rosebank School Aurora Energy Award

Ben Walker Flood Buddy 8 Balmacewen Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Clara Clark The pressure of psychology 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Dev Kandath Plant Warfare 8 Balmacewen Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Eve Jones Heat on Hair 8 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Freda Clark Bamboozled by Biscuits 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

George Worswick Insulation Investigation 8 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Isobel Sinclair Funky Fertilizers: Poo vs Goo 8 Fairfield School Aurora Energy Award

Julia Croce Exhale the Evidence 8 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Lagifagaloa Malae Vaka 8 Balmacewen Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Lillie Lucas Super Stubborn Stains 8 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Maeve Connaughton Magic or Mind over Matter? Unbottling the secrets of Ārepa 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Maisy Taylor Super Stubborn Stains 8 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Méabh Russell Do you see what I see? 8 Columba College Aurora Energy Award

Mia Reardon May the Bridge Beam Be With You 8 Mt Aspiring College Aurora Energy Award

Milly Tate Exhale the Evidence 8 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Nina Funnell Food for feathered friends 8 Fairfield School Aurora Energy Award

Reina Wilkinson Te Aho Tapu 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Rosie Hebden Do you see what I see? 8 Columba College Aurora Energy Award

Sento Kodera The Rise of the Rinsed Rice 8 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Syd Boden Crimes of Corrosive Corruption 8 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Talia Hargreaves Ready Set React 8 Balmacewen Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Theo McKillop Forgotten Environments 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Aurora Energy Award

Zahra Blakey Heat on Hair 8 Arrowtown School Aurora Energy Award

Amber Egan Recycled or Rejected! The truth about New Zealand's recycling 9 Taieri College Aurora Energy Award

Aston Lawrence FULL THROTTLE! 9 King's High School Aurora Energy Award

Caitlin Charleson What noise is best for a test? 9 Cromwell College Aurora Energy Award

Connor Ridder Deepfakes vs Deepbrains? 9 Cromwell College Aurora Energy Award

Emma Collins Mind Match - Does your personality type influence your learning style 9 Taieri College Aurora Energy Award

Evie Gerling Which year level has the dirtiest hands? 9 Cromwell College Aurora Energy Award

Isobella Crossen Elephant Toothpaste 9 Cromwell College Aurora Energy Award

James Henshaw Bring the pressure down 9 John McGlashan College Aurora Energy Award

Leo Casey Aerodynamics in cars 9 John McGlashan College Aurora Energy Award

Lily Te Ngahue The Strength Within: Te ara hauora Māori 9 Columba College Aurora Energy Award

Liv Schiller Recycled or Rejected! The truth about New Zealand's recycling 9 Taieri College Aurora Energy Award

Mackley Adams Angle focus 9 John McGlashan College Aurora Energy Award

Max Smith Effect of light colour on plant growth 9 John McGlashan College Aurora Energy Award

Meelah Maddox Do energy drinks affect your heart rate and help with your concentration? 9 Cromwell College Aurora Energy Award

Millie Scott Elephant Toothpaste 9 Cromwell College Aurora Energy Award

Neve Van Lierop Do energy drinks affect your heart rate and help with your concentration? 9 Cromwell College Aurora Energy Award

Noah Konia Dough vs Dough 9 John McGlashan College Aurora Energy Award

Riya Rasika Kishor Kumar The Strength Within: Te ara hauora Māori 9 Columba College Aurora Energy Award

Sephianne Respicio A Global Mold-Off: Investigating Mold Growth Rates on Bread 9 Taieri College Aurora Energy Award

Shriansha Chand A Global Mold-Off: Investigating Mold Growth Rates on Bread 9 Taieri College Aurora Energy Award

Annabelle Wilson Antimicrobial Kawakawa 10 Columba College Aurora Energy Award

Carlotta Schwefel Swan AFFECT-ion 10 Otago Girls High School Aurora Energy Award

Julia Hodgson Swan AFFECT-ion 10 Otago Girls High School Aurora Energy Award

Hedy Sun Tawaka Time 11 Columba College Aurora Energy Award

Jasmine Low Tawaka Time 11 Columba College Aurora Energy Award

Jerome Byrne BEST FAKE FLESH: Ultrasound Phantoms as an anaesthetic training tool 11 Logan Park High School Aurora Energy Award

Jenny Petegem Thach Puzzle Robot 12 Taieri College Aurora Energy Award

Amelie Wilson Pulling Strings 7 Mt Aspiring College Australasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award

Jazeel Vivar Testing the water: pH Control 7 St Mary's Mosgiel Australasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award

Reyansh Jain Invisible threat Visible effect 7 Dunedin North Intermediate Australasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award

Xyliana Tiburcio Will it rust? 7 Rosebank School Australasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award

Amy Jackson Crimes of Corrosive Corruption 8 Arrowtown School Australasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award

Aroha Brunt Peita Pai 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Australasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award

James Hemmings The erosion commotion 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Australasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award

Matthew Lindsell Otago Harbours Phenomenal Water's! 2 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Australasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award

Monty Read Otago Harbours Phenomenal Water's! 2 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Australasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award

Syd Boden Crimes of Corrosive Corruption 8 Arrowtown School Australasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award

Inge Erasmus Magnetic Rocks 10 St Hilda's Collegiate Australasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award

Em Croft Does the use of virtual reality improve netball shotting statistics? 8 St Hilda's Collegiate Bachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award

Hazel Scott Can Kids tell the difference between AI and real images? 8 Balmacewen Intermediate Bachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award

Louis Pinel Doodle Duel: DIY AI vs Human 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Bachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award

Miyuki Honjo Can Kids tell the difference between AI and real images? 8 Balmacewen Intermediate Bachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award

Ruthren Senthil Kumar Guess the writer: A test of AI awareness in teachers and students 8 Balmacewen Intermediate Bachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award

Freddy Ma The Programmers of the Future 9 Kings High School Bachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award

Jenny Petegem Thach Puzzle Robot 12 Taieri College Bachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award

Aisha Barekzai Rise & Shine 7 Balmacewen Intermediate Baking Industry Research Trust Award

Safa Nayle Rise & Shine 7 Balmacewen Intermediate Baking Industry Research Trust Award

Freda Clark Bamboozled by Biscuits 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Baking Industry Research Trust Award

Noah Konia Dough vs Dough 9 John McGlashan College Baking Industry Research Trust Award

Benji Davidson Thermal Thrill 7 Mt Aspiring College Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Charlie Pagan Growing in Colour 7 Arrowtown School Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Elizna Van Rooyen Magnet Generator 7 Mt Aspiring College Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Finn Milne Scrap - Paper 7 Dunedin North Intermediate Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Jack Lusk Watts up with that 7 Dunedin North Intermediate Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Jacques Pienaar Growing in Colour 7 Arrowtown School Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Kenzie Anderson Bee-Yond the Rainbow 7 St Hilda's Collegiate Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Scarlett Lane One fish, Two fish, Red fish, Blue fish 7 Dunedin North Intermediate Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Ameereh McRodden Whiteboard Angles 8 Tahuna Normal Intermediate Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Arya Rupasingle Colour Critters: Do pets have a preference 8 Columba College Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Audrey Hayde Colour Critters: Do pets have a preference 8 Columba College Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Beth Fuller Whiteboard Angles 8 Tahuna Normal Intermediate Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Boyang Xiao How to Measure the Speed of 'Light' with a microwave oven 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Reina Wilkinson Te Aho Tapu 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Ruthren Senthil Kumar Guess the writer: A test of AI awareness in teachers and students 8 Balmacewen Intermediate Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Allan Lin Melting Magnetism 9 King's High School Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Brittany Price Coloured Lights Growing Heights 9 Cromwell College Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Emma Collins Mind Match - Does your personality type influence your learning style 9 Taieri College Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Eva Settle Coloured Lights Growing Heights 9 Cromwell College Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Freddy Ma The Programmers of the Future 9 King's High School Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Inge Erasmus Magnetic Rocks 10 St Hilda's Collegiate Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Jerome Byrne BEST FAKE FLESH: Ultrasound Phantoms as an anaesthetic training tool 11 Logan Park High Schoool Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Jenny Petegem Thach Puzzle Robot 12 Taieri College Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award

Cole Thomson Down the Drain 7 Arrowtown School Earth Sciences Institute

Connor Waugh Down the Drain 7 Arrowtown School Earth Sciences Institute

Isla Manson What's in your water? 7 Mt Aspiring College Earth Sciences Institute

Olive Johnstone Water Works 7 Mt Aspiring College Earth Sciences Institute

Matthew Lindsell Otago Harbours Phenomenal Water's! 2 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Echelon Award for Earth Science

Monty Read Otago Harbours Phenomenal Water's! 2 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Echelon Award for Earth Science

Aston Lawrence FULL THROTTLE! 9 King's High School Echelon Award for Energy Efficiency

Theo McKillop Forgotten Environments 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Echelon Award for Marine Science

Hedy Sun Tawaka Time 11 Columba College Echelon Award for Mātauranga Māori Award

Jasmine Low Tawaka Time 11 Columba College Echelon Award for Mātauranga Māori Award

Jerome Byrne BEST FAKE FLESH: Ultrasound Phantoms as an anaesthetic training tool 11 Logan Park High Schoool Echelon Award for Science Communication

Ruthren Senthil Kumar Guess the writer: A test of AI awareness in teachers and students 8 Balmacewen Intermediate Echelon Award for Science Education

Elizna Van Rooyen Magnet Generator 7 Mt Aspiring College Keith Dawber Alternative/Renewable Energy Award

Jack Lusk Watts up with that 7 Dunedin North Intermediate Keith Dawber Alternative/Renewable Energy Award

George Worswick Insulation Investigation 8 Arrowtown School Keith Dawber Alternative/Renewable Energy Award

Oscar Chapman Snack Attack or Germ Trap 7 Lee Stream School New Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award

Paige Frith APPLES: Rinse, Soak or Skip it? 7 Taieri College New Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award

Fletcher Webster Fletcher's Eggsperiment 8 Fairfield School New Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award

Freda Clark Bamboozled by Biscuits 8 Dunedin North Intermediate New Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award

Noah Schönleben Squeeze the Facts 8 Dunedin North Intermediate New Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award

Henry Copland Measuring the Cheese 9 John McGlashan College New Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award

Lachie Baker Science of Marinating 9 John McGlashan College New Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award

Jamie Coppola Glue stick science 7 Tahuna Normal Intermediate New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award

Jax Anngow-Strange Glue stick science 7 Tahuna Normal Intermediate New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award

Jazeel Vivar Testing the water: pH Control 7 St Mary's Mosgiel New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award

Kiara Edwards What is best oil/liquid for kōkōwai paint 7 Dunedin North Intermediate New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award

Xyliana Tiburcio Will it rust? 7 Rosebank School New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award

Amy Jackson Crimes of Corrosive Corruption 8 Arrowtown School New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award

Julia Croce Exhale the Evidence 8 Arrowtown School New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award

Lillie Lucas Super Stubborn Stains 8 Arrowtown School New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award

Maisy Taylor Super Stubborn Stains 8 Arrowtown School New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award

Milly Tate Exhale the Evidence 8 Arrowtown School New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award

Sydney Boden Crimes of Corrosive Corruption 8 Arrowtown School New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award

Meelah Maddox Do energy drinks affect your heart rate and help with your concentration? 9 Cromwell College New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award

Neve Van Lierop Do energy drinks affect your heart rate and help with your concentration? 9 Cromwell College New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award

Annabelle Wilson Antimicrobial Kawakawa 10 Columba College New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award

Emily de Lacey Breakable Bridges 7 Arrowtown School New Zealand Institute of Physics Award

Henry McKay Insulation Inspiration 7 Dunedin North Intermediate New Zealand Institute of Physics Award

Isabella Bambery Breakable Bridges 7 Arrowtown School New Zealand Institute of Physics Award

Mason Cossey Truck Decibels 7 Mt Aspiring College New Zealand Institute of Physics Award

George Worswick Insulation Investigation 8 Arrowtown School New Zealand Institute of Physics Award

Sam Henderson Science of Silence 8 Dunedin North Intermediate New Zealand Institute of Physics Award

Leo Casey Aerodynamics in cars 9 John McGlashan College New Zealand Institute of Physics Award

Mackley Adams Angle focus 9 John McGlashan College New Zealand Institute of Physics Award

Emilie Oats Rongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants 7 Dunedin North Intermediate New Zealand Microbiological Society Mike Baxter Award

Juniper McLean Rongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants 7 Dunedin North Intermediate New Zealand Microbiological Society Mike Baxter Award

Reyansh Jain Invisible threat Visible effect 7 Dunedin North Intermediate New Zealand Microbiological Society Mike Baxter Award

Ebony Nitis Does age affect memory? 7 St Mary's Mosgiel New Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award

Isabel Crawford Behind the scenes of memory 7 Tahuna Normal Intermediate New Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award

Kyla Roberts Does age affect memory? 7 St Mary's Mosgiel New Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award

Clara Clark The pressure of psychology 8 Dunedin North Intermediate New Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award

Freda Clark Bamboozled by Biscuits 8 Dunedin North Intermediate New Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award

Caitlin Charleson What noise is best for a test? 9 Cromwell College New Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award

Emma Collins Mind Match - Does your personality type influence your learning style 9 Taieri College New Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award

Emma Walker Do you embrace your braces? 10 Otago Girls High School New Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award

Emerson Mullen-James Wipeout 7 Balmacewen Intermediate New Zealand Statistics Award

Mia Reardon May the Bridge Beam Be With You 8 Mt Aspiring College New Zealand Statistics Award

Nikita Henwood Have you BEAN biased? 8 Dunedin North Intermediate New Zealand Statistics Award

Lily Te Ngahue The Strength Within: Te ara hauora Māori 9 Columba College New Zealand Statistics Award

Riya Rasika Kishor Kumar The Strength Within: Te ara hauora Māori 9 Columba College New Zealand Statistics Award

Jerome Byrne BEST FAKE FLESH: Ultrasound Phantoms as an anaesthetic training tool 11 Logan Park High School New Zealand Statistics Award

Fraser Lawrence Insights to Insects 7 Balmacewen Intermediate Otago Institute for the Arts and Sciences General Excellence Award

Theo McKillop Forgotten Environments 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Otago Institute for the Arts and Sciences General Excellence Award

Kiara Edwards What is best oil/liquid for kōkōwai paint 7 Dunedin North Intermediate Otago Institute for the Arts and Sciences Mātauranga Māori Award

Aroha Brunt Peita Pai 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Otago Institute for the Arts and Sciences Mātauranga Māori Award

Luke Scott Oil be honest, the hotter the better 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Otago Institute for the Arts and Sciences Mātauranga Māori Award

Victor Calvert Byte sized nutrition: AI for diabetes management 7 Fairfield School Otago Medical Research Foundation Award

Quinn Mackersy Lights, Sugar, Action 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Otago Medical Research Foundation Award

Meelah Maddox Do energy drinks affect your heart rate and help with your concentration? 9 Cromwell College Otago Medical Research Foundation Award

Neve Van Lierop Do energy drinks affect your heart rate and help with your concentration? 9 Cromwell College Otago Medical Research Foundation Award

Jerome Byrne BEST FAKE FLESH: Ultrasound Phantoms as an anaesthetic training tool 11 Logan Park High School Otago Medical Research Foundation Award

Charlie Baumgren Bridging the colour gap 7 Mt Aspiring College Otago Museum Hands-On

Elizna Van Rooyen Magnet Generator 7 Mt Aspiring College Otago Museum Hands-On

Isaac Wood Good Vibes 7 Mt Aspiring College Otago Museum Hands-On

Lucy Mitchell Can slime save the planet? 7 St Hilda's Collegiate Otago Museum Hands-On

Renny Ren Gassy Banana Peel 7 Dunedin North Intermediate Otago Museum Hands-On

Ben Walker Flood Buddy 8 Balmacewen Intermediate Otago Museum Hands-On

Lagifagaloa Malae Vaka 8 Balmacewen Intermediate Otago Museum Hands-On

Hadlee Taylor Miniature Pulse Jet 9 Cromwell College Otago Museum Hands-On

Kydan O'Keefe Miniature Pulse Jet 9 Cromwell College Otago Museum Hands-On

Jenny Petegem Thach Puzzle Robot 12 Taieri College Otago Museum Hands-On

Emilie Oats Rongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants 7 Dunedin North Intermediate Plant & Food Research Award

Finn Milne Scrap - Paper 7 Dunedin North Intermediate Plant & Food Research Award

Juniper McLean Rongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants 7 Dunedin North Intermediate Plant & Food Research Award

Sylvie Wardell The project to naturally dye for 7 Dunedin North Intermediate Plant & Food Research Award

Dev Kandath Plant Warfare 8 Balmacewen Intermediate Plant & Food Research Award

Luke Scott Oil be honest, the hotter the better 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Plant & Food Research Award

Sento Kodera The Rise of the Rinsed Rice 8 Arrowtown School Plant & Food Research Award

Annabelle Wilson Antimicrobial Kawakawa 10 Columba College Plant & Food Research Award

Hedy Sun Tawaka Time 11 Columba College Plant & Food Research Award

Jasmine Low Tawaka Time 11 Columba College Plant & Food Research Award

Ben Walker Flood Buddy 8 Balmacewen Intermediate Premiere Aurora Energy Best In Fair Award

Matthew Lindsell Otago Harbours Phenomenal Water's! 2 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Premiere Earth Sciences Institute for Water and Atmosphere Award

Monty Read Otago Harbours Phenomenal Water's! 2 8 Dunedin North Intermediate Premiere Earth Sciences Institute for Water and Atmosphere Award

Jenny Petegem Thach Puzzle Robot 12 Taieri College Premiere Echelon Most Promising Year 9-13 Award

Jazeel Vivar Testing the water: pH Control 7 St Mary's Mosgiel Premiere Marine Studies Centre Future Scientist Award

Cipreana Bligh Suture Hero 7 Mt Aspiring College Premiere OSTA General Excellence Award

Finn Milne Scrap - Paper 7 Dunedin North Intermediate Premiere Otago Institute for the Arts and Sciences Award - General Excellence

Lagifagaloa Malae Vaka 8 Balmacewen Intermediate University of Otago, Pacific Sciences, Division of Sciences Award

James Hemmings The erosion commotion 8 Dunedin North Intermediate University of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award

Theo McKillop Forgotten Environments 8 Dunedin North Intermediate University of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award

Zoe Smith Do DIY Water Filters Really Work? 8 St Mary's Mosgiel University of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award

Allan Lin Melting Magnetism 9 King's High School University of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award

Emily Perry Footprints: What type of sediment can capture the most detail of a dinosaur footprint 9 Taieri College University of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award

Max McLean Barley Soil Types 9 John McGlashan College University of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award

Talia Perkins Footprints: What type of sediment can capture the most detail of a dinosaur footprint? 9 Taieri College University of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award

Inge Erasmus Magnetic Rocks 10 St Hilda's Collegiate University of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award

Emilie Oats Rongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants 7 Dunedin North Intermediate University of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award

Juniper McLean Rongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants 7 Dunedin North Intermediate University of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award

Lucy Mitchell Can slime save the planet? 7 St Hilda's Collegiate University of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award

Libby Gordon Onions vs Eyes 8 Columba College University of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award

Ngara Stent Onions vs Eyes 8 Columba College University of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award

Quinn Mackersy Lights, Sugar, Action 8 Dunedin North Intermediate University of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award

Lachie Baker Science of Marinating 9 John McGlashan College University of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award

Hedy Sun Tawaka Time 11 Columba College University of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award

Jasmine Low Tawaka Time 11 Columba College University of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award

Charlie Baumgren Bridging the colour gap 7 Mt Aspiring College University of Otago, College of Education Award

Finn Milne Scrap - Paper 7 Dunedin North Intermediate University of Otago, College of Education Award

Isaac Wood Good Vibes 7 Mt Aspiring College University of Otago, College of Education Award

Gregor Wing Can you handle the wind 8 Dunedin North Intermediate University of Otago, College of Education Award

Allan Lin Melting Magnetism 9 King's High School University of Otago, College of Education Award

Jenny Petegem Thach Puzzle Robot 12 Taieri College University of Otago, College of Education Award

Emilie Oats Rongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants 7 Dunedin North Intermediate University of Otago, Department of Botany Award

Juniper McLean Rongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants 7 Dunedin North Intermediate University of Otago, Department of Botany Award

Dev Kandath Plant Warfare 8 Balmacewen Intermediate University of Otago, Department of Botany Award

Noah Leitch Could a xylem prove a useful item 9 John McGlashan College University of Otago, Department of Botany Award

Oliver Harper Terrarium substrates 9 John McGlashan College University of Otago, Department of Botany Award

Annabelle Wilson Antimicrobial Kawakawa 10 Columba College University of Otago, Department of Botany Award

Hedy Sun Tawaka Time 11 Columba College University of Otago, Department of Botany Award

Jasmine Low Tawaka Time 11 Columba College University of Otago, Department of Botany Award

Finn Milne Scrap - Paper 7 Dunedin North Intermediate University of Otago, Department of Human Nutrition Award

Victor Calvert Byte sized nutrition: AI for diabetes management 7 Fairfield University of Otago, Department of Human Nutrition Award

Maeve Connaughton Magic or Mind over Matter? Unbottling the secrets of Ārepa 8 Dunedin North Intermediate University of Otago, Department of Human Nutrition Award

Rosie Swallow Hot Chips! 8 Rosebank School University of Otago, Department of Human Nutrition Award

Henry Copland Measuring the Cheese 9 John McGlashan College University of Otago, Department of Human Nutrition Award

Isabel Crawford Behind the scenes of memory 7 Tahuna Normal Intermediate University of Otago, Department of Psychology Award