Tuesday, 12 August 2025

Aurora Energy - Science and Technology Fair Winners

    1. Features
    2. Sponsored content

    Photo: SUPPLIED: By Aurora Energy
    Photo: SUPPLIED: By Aurora Energy

     

    NameExhibitYearSchool  Award 
    Benji DavidsonThermal Thrill7Mt Aspiring College Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research 
    Elizna Van RooyenMagnet Generator7Mt Aspiring College Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research 
    Isaac WoodGood Vibes7Mt Aspiring College Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research 
    Olive JohnstoneWater Works7Mt Aspiring College Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research 
    Sasha MilneWick Wonders7Mt Aspiring College Aurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research 
    Allan LinMelting Magnetism9King's High SchoolAurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research 
    Fergus ByrneFiery Facts: A comparison of firewood price-to-performance9Logan Park High SchoolAurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research 
    Hadlee TaylorMiniature Pulse Jet9Cromwell CollegeAurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research 
    Kydan O'KeefeMiniature Pulse Jet9Cromwell CollegeAurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research 
    Inge ErasmusMagnetic Rocks10St Hilda's CollegiateAurora Award for Excellence in Energy Research 
    Amelie WilsonPulling Strings7Mt Aspiring College Aurora Energy Award 
    Charlie PaganGrowing in Colour7Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Cipreana BlighSuture Hero7Mt Aspiring College Aurora Energy Award 
    Cole Thomson Down the Drain7Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Colin AdamsWhat is the best material out of Chux cloth, cotton cloth, sandy gravel and paper towel for filtering muddy water7Taieri CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Connor WaughDown the Drain7Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Daniel CollinsAre elevators safe?7Taieri CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Dexter ChalmersWhich Batteries Last the Longest?7Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Ella AppeltonDoes added sugar make a difference7St Hilda's CollegiateAurora Energy Award 
    Emily de LaceyBreakable Bridges7Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Fraser LawrenceInsights to Insects7Balmacewen IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Henry HammondWhich Batteries Last the Longest?7Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Isabel CrawfordBehind the scenes of memory7Tahuna Normal IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Isabella BamberyBreakable Bridges7Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Isla AnsellFunky Fertilizers7St Hilda's CollegiateAurora Energy Award 
    Jacques PienaarGrowing in Colour7Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Jamie CoppolaGlue stick science7Tahuna Normal IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Jax Anngow-StrangeGlue stick science7Tahuna Normal IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Kenzie AndersonBee-Yond the Rainbow7St Hilda's CollegiateAurora Energy Award 
    Kiara EdwardsWhat is best oil/liquid for kōkōwai paint7Dunedin North IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Koa ShanksPoppin Off7St Hilda's CollegiateAurora Energy Award 
    Mason CosseyTruck Decibels7Mt Aspiring College Aurora Energy Award 
    Om DixitLiquid Density7Tahuna Normal IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Paige FrithAPPLES: Rinse, Soak or Skip it?7Taieri CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Pippa ThomasDoes added sugar make a difference7St Hilda's CollegiateAurora Energy Award 
    Reyansh JainInvisible threat Visible effect7Dunedin North IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Rufus IronsResolute Reactions7Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Sylvie WardellThe project to naturally dye for7Dunedin North IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Alexia Rhodes-WhiteIn Yeast We Crust8Dunedin North IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Alyssa HughesMarshmellow Mystery8Taieri CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Amy JacksonCrimes of Corrosive Corruption8Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Ava RyanFeel the beat8Rosebank SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Ben WalkerFlood Buddy8Balmacewen IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Clara ClarkThe pressure of psychology8Dunedin North IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Dev KandathPlant Warfare8Balmacewen IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Eve JonesHeat on Hair8Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Freda ClarkBamboozled by Biscuits8Dunedin North IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    George WorswickInsulation Investigation8Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Isobel SinclairFunky Fertilizers: Poo vs Goo8Fairfield SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Julia CroceExhale the Evidence8Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Lagifagaloa MalaeVaka8Balmacewen IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Lillie LucasSuper Stubborn Stains8Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Maeve ConnaughtonMagic or Mind over Matter? Unbottling the secrets of Ārepa8Dunedin North IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Maisy TaylorSuper Stubborn Stains8Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Méabh RussellDo you see what I see?8Columba CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Mia ReardonMay the Bridge Beam Be With You8Mt Aspiring College Aurora Energy Award 
    Milly TateExhale the Evidence8Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Nina FunnellFood for feathered friends8Fairfield SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Reina WilkinsonTe Aho Tapu8Dunedin North IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Rosie HebdenDo you see what I see?8Columba CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Sento KoderaThe Rise of the Rinsed Rice8Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Syd BodenCrimes of Corrosive Corruption8Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Talia HargreavesReady Set React8Balmacewen IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Theo McKillopForgotten Environments8Dunedin North IntermediateAurora Energy Award 
    Zahra BlakeyHeat on Hair8Arrowtown SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Amber EganRecycled or Rejected! The truth about New Zealand's recycling9Taieri CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Aston LawrenceFULL THROTTLE!9King's High SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Caitlin CharlesonWhat noise is best for a test?9Cromwell CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Connor RidderDeepfakes vs Deepbrains?9Cromwell CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Emma CollinsMind Match - Does your personality type influence your learning style9Taieri CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Evie GerlingWhich year level has the dirtiest hands?9Cromwell CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Isobella CrossenElephant Toothpaste9Cromwell CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    James HenshawBring the pressure down9John McGlashan CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Leo CaseyAerodynamics in cars9John McGlashan CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Lily Te NgahueThe Strength Within: Te ara hauora Māori9Columba CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Liv SchillerRecycled or Rejected! The truth about New Zealand's recycling9Taieri CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Mackley AdamsAngle focus9John McGlashan CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Max SmithEffect of light colour on plant growth9John McGlashan CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Meelah MaddoxDo energy drinks affect your heart rate and help with your concentration?9Cromwell CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Millie ScottElephant Toothpaste9Cromwell CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Neve Van LieropDo energy drinks affect your heart rate and help with your concentration?9Cromwell CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Noah KoniaDough vs Dough9John McGlashan CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Riya Rasika Kishor KumarThe Strength Within: Te ara hauora Māori9Columba CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Sephianne RespicioA Global Mold-Off: Investigating Mold Growth Rates on Bread9Taieri CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Shriansha ChandA Global Mold-Off: Investigating Mold Growth Rates on Bread9Taieri CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Annabelle WilsonAntimicrobial Kawakawa10Columba CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Carlotta SchwefelSwan AFFECT-ion10Otago Girls High SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Julia HodgsonSwan AFFECT-ion10Otago Girls High SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Hedy SunTawaka Time11Columba CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Jasmine LowTawaka Time11Columba CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Jerome ByrneBEST FAKE FLESH: Ultrasound Phantoms as an anaesthetic training tool11Logan Park High SchoolAurora Energy Award 
    Jenny Petegem ThachPuzzle Robot12Taieri CollegeAurora Energy Award 
    Amelie WilsonPulling Strings7Mt Aspiring College Australasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award 
    Jazeel VivarTesting the water: pH Control7St Mary's MosgielAustralasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award 
    Reyansh JainInvisible threat Visible effect7Dunedin North IntermediateAustralasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award 
    Xyliana TiburcioWill it rust?7Rosebank SchoolAustralasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award 
    Amy JacksonCrimes of Corrosive Corruption8Arrowtown SchoolAustralasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award 
    Aroha BruntPeita Pai8Dunedin North IntermediateAustralasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award 
    James HemmingsThe erosion commotion8Dunedin North IntermediateAustralasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award 
    Matthew LindsellOtago Harbours Phenomenal Water's! 2 8Dunedin North IntermediateAustralasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award 
    Monty ReadOtago Harbours Phenomenal Water's! 2 8Dunedin North IntermediateAustralasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award 
    Syd BodenCrimes of Corrosive Corruption8Arrowtown SchoolAustralasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award 
    Inge ErasmusMagnetic Rocks10St Hilda's CollegiateAustralasian Corrosion Association (NZ Branch) Award 
    Em CroftDoes the use of virtual reality improve netball shotting statistics?8St Hilda's CollegiateBachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award 
    Hazel ScottCan Kids tell the difference between AI and real images?8Balmacewen IntermediateBachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award 
    Louis Pinel Doodle Duel: DIY AI vs Human8Dunedin North IntermediateBachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award 
    Miyuki HonjoCan Kids tell the difference between AI and real images?8Balmacewen IntermediateBachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award 
    Ruthren Senthil KumarGuess the writer: A test of AI awareness in teachers and students8Balmacewen IntermediateBachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award 
    Freddy MaThe Programmers of the Future9Kings High School Bachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award 
    Jenny Petegem ThachPuzzle Robot12Taieri CollegeBachelor of Information Technology, Otago Polytechnic Award 
    Aisha BarekzaiRise & Shine7Balmacewen IntermediateBaking Industry Research Trust Award 
    Safa NayleRise & Shine7Balmacewen IntermediateBaking Industry Research Trust Award 
    Freda ClarkBamboozled by Biscuits8Dunedin North IntermediateBaking Industry Research Trust Award 
    Noah KoniaDough vs Dough9John McGlashan CollegeBaking Industry Research Trust Award 
    Benji DavidsonThermal Thrill7Mt Aspiring College Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Charlie PaganGrowing in Colour7Arrowtown SchoolDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Elizna Van RooyenMagnet Generator7Mt Aspiring College Dodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Finn MilneScrap - Paper7Dunedin North IntermediateDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Jack LuskWatts up with that7Dunedin North IntermediateDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Jacques PienaarGrowing in Colour7Arrowtown SchoolDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Kenzie AndersonBee-Yond the Rainbow7St Hilda's CollegiateDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Scarlett LaneOne fish, Two fish, Red fish, Blue fish7Dunedin North IntermediateDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Ameereh McRoddenWhiteboard Angles8Tahuna Normal IntermediateDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Arya RupasingleColour Critters: Do pets have a preference8Columba CollegeDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Audrey HaydeColour Critters: Do pets have a preference8Columba CollegeDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Beth FullerWhiteboard Angles8Tahuna Normal IntermediateDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Boyang XiaoHow to Measure the Speed of 'Light' with a microwave oven8Dunedin North IntermediateDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Reina WilkinsonTe Aho Tapu8Dunedin North IntermediateDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Ruthren Senthil KumarGuess the writer: A test of AI awareness in teachers and students8Balmacewen IntermediateDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Allan LinMelting Magnetism9King's High SchoolDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Brittany PriceColoured Lights Growing Heights9Cromwell CollegeDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Emma CollinsMind Match - Does your personality type influence your learning style9Taieri CollegeDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Eva SettleColoured Lights Growing Heights9Cromwell CollegeDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Freddy MaThe Programmers of the Future9King's High SchoolDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Inge ErasmusMagnetic Rocks10St Hilda's CollegiateDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Jerome ByrneBEST FAKE FLESH: Ultrasound Phantoms as an anaesthetic training tool11Logan Park High SchooolDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Jenny Petegem ThachPuzzle Robot12Taieri CollegeDodd-Walls Centre for Research Excellence Award 
    Cole Thomson Down the Drain7Arrowtown SchoolEarth Sciences Institute 
    Connor WaughDown the Drain7Arrowtown SchoolEarth Sciences Institute 
    Isla MansonWhat's in your water?7Mt Aspiring College Earth Sciences Institute 
    Olive JohnstoneWater Works7Mt Aspiring College Earth Sciences Institute 
    Matthew LindsellOtago Harbours Phenomenal Water's! 2 8Dunedin North IntermediateEchelon Award for Earth Science 
    Monty ReadOtago Harbours Phenomenal Water's! 2 8Dunedin North IntermediateEchelon Award for Earth Science 
    Aston LawrenceFULL THROTTLE!9King's High SchoolEchelon Award for Energy Efficiency 
    Theo McKillopForgotten Environments8Dunedin North IntermediateEchelon Award for Marine Science 
    Hedy SunTawaka Time11Columba CollegeEchelon Award for Mātauranga Māori Award 
    Jasmine LowTawaka Time11Columba CollegeEchelon Award for Mātauranga Māori Award 
    Jerome ByrneBEST FAKE FLESH: Ultrasound Phantoms as an anaesthetic training tool11Logan Park High SchooolEchelon Award for Science Communication 
    Ruthren Senthil KumarGuess the writer: A test of AI awareness in teachers and students8Balmacewen IntermediateEchelon Award for Science Education 
    Elizna Van RooyenMagnet Generator7Mt Aspiring College Keith Dawber Alternative/Renewable Energy Award 
    Jack LuskWatts up with that7Dunedin North IntermediateKeith Dawber Alternative/Renewable Energy Award 
    George WorswickInsulation Investigation8Arrowtown SchoolKeith Dawber Alternative/Renewable Energy Award 
        New Zealand Association of Opotomistrist, Visual Science Award 
        New Zealand Association of Opotomistrist, Visual Science Award 
    Oscar ChapmanSnack Attack or Germ Trap7Lee Stream SchoolNew Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award 
    Paige FrithAPPLES: Rinse, Soak or Skip it?7Taieri CollegeNew Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award 
    Fletcher WebsterFletcher's Eggsperiment8Fairfield SchoolNew Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award 
    Freda ClarkBamboozled by Biscuits8Dunedin North IntermediateNew Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award 
    Noah SchönlebenSqueeze the Facts8Dunedin North IntermediateNew Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award 
    Henry CoplandMeasuring the Cheese9John McGlashan CollegeNew Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award 
    Lachie BakerScience of Marinating9John McGlashan CollegeNew Zealand Institute Food, Science & Technology with Seperex Award 
    Jamie CoppolaGlue stick science7Tahuna Normal IntermediateNew Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award 
    Jax Anngow-StrangeGlue stick science7Tahuna Normal IntermediateNew Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award 
    Jazeel VivarTesting the water: pH Control7St Mary's MosgielNew Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award 
    Kiara EdwardsWhat is best oil/liquid for kōkōwai paint7Dunedin North IntermediateNew Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award 
    Xyliana TiburcioWill it rust?7Rosebank SchoolNew Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award 
    Amy JacksonCrimes of Corrosive Corruption8Arrowtown SchoolNew Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award 
    Julia CroceExhale the Evidence8Arrowtown School New Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award 
    Lillie LucasSuper Stubborn Stains8Arrowtown SchoolNew Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award 
    Maisy TaylorSuper Stubborn Stains8Arrowtown SchoolNew Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award 
    Milly TateExhale the Evidence8Arrowtown SchoolNew Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award 
    Sydney BodenCrimes of Corrosive Corruption8Arrowtown SchoolNew Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award 
    Meelah MaddoxDo energy drinks affect your heart rate and help with your concentration?9Cromwell CollegeNew Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award 
    Neve Van LieropDo energy drinks affect your heart rate and help with your concentration?9Cromwell CollegeNew Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award 
    Annabelle WilsonAntimicrobial Kawakawa10Columba CollegeNew Zealand Institute of Chemistry Award 
    Emily de LaceyBreakable Bridges7Arrowtown SchoolNew Zealand Institute of Physics Award 
    Henry McKayInsulation Inspiration7Dunedin North IntermediateNew Zealand Institute of Physics Award 
    Isabella BamberyBreakable Bridges7Arrowtown SchoolNew Zealand Institute of Physics Award 
    Mason CosseyTruck Decibels7Mt Aspiring College New Zealand Institute of Physics Award 
    George WorswickInsulation Investigation8Arrowtown SchoolNew Zealand Institute of Physics Award 
    Sam HendersonScience of Silence8Dunedin North IntermediateNew Zealand Institute of Physics Award 
    Leo CaseyAerodynamics in cars9John McGlashan CollegeNew Zealand Institute of Physics Award 
    Mackley AdamsAngle focus9John McGlashan CollegeNew Zealand Institute of Physics Award 
    Emilie OatsRongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants7Dunedin North IntermediateNew Zealand Microbiological Society Mike Baxter Award 
    Juniper McLeanRongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants7Dunedin North IntermediateNew Zealand Microbiological Society Mike Baxter Award 
    Reyansh JainInvisible threat Visible effect7Dunedin North IntermediateNew Zealand Microbiological Society Mike Baxter Award 
    Ebony NitisDoes age affect memory?7St Mary's MosgielNew Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award 
    Isabel CrawfordBehind the scenes of memory7Tahuna Normal IntermediateNew Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award 
    Kyla RobertsDoes age affect memory?7St Mary's MosgielNew Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award 
    Clara ClarkThe pressure of psychology8Dunedin North IntermediateNew Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award 
    Freda ClarkBamboozled by Biscuits8Dunedin North IntermediateNew Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award 
    Caitlin CharlesonWhat noise is best for a test?9Cromwell CollegeNew Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award 
    Emma CollinsMind Match - Does your personality type influence your learning style9Taieri CollegeNew Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award 
    Emma WalkerDo you embrace your braces?10Otago Girls High SchoolNew Zealand Psychological Society - Otago Branch Award 
    Emerson Mullen-JamesWipeout7Balmacewen IntermediateNew Zealand Statistics Award 
    Mia ReardonMay the Bridge Beam Be With You8Mt Aspiring College New Zealand Statistics Award 
    Nikita HenwoodHave you BEAN biased?8Dunedin North IntermediateNew Zealand Statistics Award 
    Lily Te NgahueThe Strength Within: Te ara hauora Māori9Columba CollegeNew Zealand Statistics Award 
    Riya Rasika Kishor KumarThe Strength Within: Te ara hauora Māori9Columba CollegeNew Zealand Statistics Award 
    Jerome ByrneBEST FAKE FLESH: Ultrasound Phantoms as an anaesthetic training tool11Logan Park High SchoolNew Zealand Statistics Award 
    Fraser LawrenceInsights to Insects7Balmacewen IntermediateOtago Institute for the Arts and Sciences General Excellence Award 
    Theo McKillopForgotten Environments8Dunedin North IntermediateOtago Institute for the Arts and Sciences General Excellence Award 
    Kiara EdwardsWhat is best oil/liquid for kōkōwai paint7Dunedin North IntermediateOtago Institute for the Arts and Sciences Mātauranga Māori Award 
    Aroha BruntPeita Pai8Dunedin North IntermediateOtago Institute for the Arts and Sciences Mātauranga Māori Award 
    Luke ScottOil be honest, the hotter the better8Dunedin North IntermediateOtago Institute for the Arts and Sciences Mātauranga Māori Award 
    Victor CalvertByte sized nutrition: AI for diabetes management7Fairfield SchoolOtago Medical Research Foundation Award 
    Quinn Mackersy Lights, Sugar, Action8Dunedin North IntermediateOtago Medical Research Foundation Award 
    Meelah MaddoxDo energy drinks affect your heart rate and help with your concentration?9Cromwell CollegeOtago Medical Research Foundation Award 
    Neve Van LieropDo energy drinks affect your heart rate and help with your concentration?9Cromwell CollegeOtago Medical Research Foundation Award 
    Jerome ByrneBEST FAKE FLESH: Ultrasound Phantoms as an anaesthetic training tool11Logan Park High SchoolOtago Medical Research Foundation Award 
    Charlie BaumgrenBridging the colour gap7Mt Aspiring College Otago Museum Hands-On 
    Elizna Van RooyenMagnet Generator7Mt Aspiring College Otago Museum Hands-On 
    Isaac WoodGood Vibes7Mt Aspiring College Otago Museum Hands-On 
    Lucy MitchellCan slime save the planet?7St Hilda's CollegiateOtago Museum Hands-On 
    Renny RenGassy Banana Peel7Dunedin North IntermediateOtago Museum Hands-On 
    Ben WalkerFlood Buddy8Balmacewen IntermediateOtago Museum Hands-On 
    Lagifagaloa MalaeVaka8Balmacewen IntermediateOtago Museum Hands-On 
    Hadlee TaylorMiniature Pulse Jet9Cromwell CollegeOtago Museum Hands-On 
    Kydan O'KeefeMiniature Pulse Jet9Cromwell CollegeOtago Museum Hands-On 
    Jenny Petegem ThachPuzzle Robot12Taieri CollegeOtago Museum Hands-On 
    Emilie OatsRongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants7Dunedin North IntermediatePlant & Food Research Award 
    Finn MilneScrap - Paper7Dunedin North IntermediatePlant & Food Research Award 
    Juniper McLeanRongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants7Dunedin North IntermediatePlant & Food Research Award 
    Sylvie WardellThe project to naturally dye for7Dunedin North IntermediatePlant & Food Research Award 
    Dev KandathPlant Warfare8Balmacewen IntermediatePlant & Food Research Award 
    Luke ScottOil be honest, the hotter the better8Dunedin North IntermediatePlant & Food Research Award 
    Sento KoderaThe Rise of the Rinsed Rice8Arrowtown School Plant & Food Research Award 
    Annabelle WilsonAntimicrobial Kawakawa10Columba CollegePlant & Food Research Award 
    Hedy SunTawaka Time11Columba CollegePlant & Food Research Award 
    Jasmine LowTawaka Time11Columba CollegePlant & Food Research Award 
    Ben WalkerFlood Buddy8Balmacewen IntermediatePremiere Aurora Energy Best In Fair Award 
    Matthew LindsellOtago Harbours Phenomenal Water's! 2 8Dunedin North IntermediatePremiere Earth Sciences Institute for Water and Atmosphere Award 
    Monty ReadOtago Harbours Phenomenal Water's! 2 8Dunedin North IntermediatePremiere Earth Sciences Institute for Water and Atmosphere Award 
    Jenny Petegem ThachPuzzle Robot12Taieri CollegePremiere Echelon Most Promising Year 9-13 Award 
    Jazeel VivarTesting the water: pH Control7St Mary's MosgielPremiere Marine Studies Centre Future Scientist Award 
    Cipreana BlighSuture Hero7Mt Aspiring College Premiere OSTA General Excellence Award 
    Finn MilneScrap - Paper7Dunedin North IntermediatePremiere Otago Institute for the Arts and Sciences Award - General Excellence 
    Lagifagaloa MalaeVaka8Balmacewen IntermediateUniversity of Otago, Pacific Sciences, Division of Sciences Award 
    James HemmingsThe erosion commotion8Dunedin North IntermediateUniversity of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award 
    Theo McKillopForgotten Environments8Dunedin North IntermediateUniversity of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award 
    Zoe Smith Do DIY Water Filters Really Work?8St Mary's MosgielUniversity of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award 
    Allan LinMelting Magnetism9King's High SchoolUniversity of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award 
    Emily PerryFootprints: What type of sediment can capture the most detail of a dinosaur footprint9Taieri CollegeUniversity of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award 
    Max McLeanBarley Soil Types9John McGlashan CollegeUniversity of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award 
    Talia PerkinsFootprints: What type of sediment can capture the most detail of a dinosaur footprint?9Taieri CollegeUniversity of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award 
    Inge ErasmusMagnetic Rocks10St Hilda's CollegiateUniversity of Otago Geology Department and Geosciences Society of New Zealand Award 
    Emilie OatsRongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants7Dunedin North IntermediateUniversity of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award 
    Juniper McLeanRongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants7Dunedin North IntermediateUniversity of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award 
    Lucy MitchellCan slime save the planet?7St Hilda's CollegiateUniversity of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award 
    Libby GordonOnions vs Eyes8Columba CollegeUniversity of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award 
    Ngara StentOnions vs Eyes8Columba CollegeUniversity of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award 
    Quinn Mackersy Lights, Sugar, Action8Dunedin North IntermediateUniversity of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award 
    Lachie BakerScience  of Marinating9John McGlashan CollegeUniversity of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award 
    Hedy SunTawaka Time11Columba CollegeUniversity of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award 
    Jasmine LowTawaka Time11Columba CollegeUniversity of Otago, Biochemistry Department Award 
    Charlie BaumgrenBridging the colour gap7Mt Aspiring College University of Otago, College of Education Award 
    Finn MilneScrap - Paper7Dunedin North IntermediateUniversity of Otago, College of Education Award 
    Isaac WoodGood Vibes7Mt Aspiring College University of Otago, College of Education Award 
    Gregor WingCan you handle the wind8Dunedin North IntermediateUniversity of Otago, College of Education Award 
    Allan LinMelting Magnetism9King's High SchoolUniversity of Otago, College of Education Award 
    Jenny Petegem ThachPuzzle Robot12Taieri CollegeUniversity of Otago, College of Education Award 
    Emilie OatsRongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants7Dunedin North IntermediateUniversity of Otago, Department of Botany Award 
    Juniper McLeanRongoa Raku - Healing powers of native plants7Dunedin North IntermediateUniversity of Otago, Department of Botany Award 
    Dev KandathPlant Warfare8Balmacewen IntermediateUniversity of Otago, Department of Botany Award 
    Noah LeitchCould a xylem prove a useful item9John McGlashan CollegeUniversity of Otago, Department of Botany Award 
    Oliver HarperTerrarium substrates9John McGlashan CollegeUniversity of Otago, Department of Botany Award 
    Annabelle WilsonAntimicrobial Kawakawa10Columba CollegeUniversity of Otago, Department of Botany Award 
    Hedy SunTawaka Time11Columba CollegeUniversity of Otago, Department of Botany Award 
    Jasmine LowTawaka Time11Columba CollegeUniversity of Otago, Department of Botany Award 
    Finn MilneScrap - Paper7Dunedin North IntermediateUniversity of Otago, Department of Human Nutrition Award 
    Victor CalvertByte sized nutrition: AI for diabetes management7Fairfield University of Otago, Department of Human Nutrition Award 
    Maeve ConnaughtonMagic or Mind over Matter? Unbottling the secrets of Ārepa8Dunedin North IntermediateUniversity of Otago, Department of Human Nutrition Award 
    Rosie SwallowHot Chips!8Rosebank SchoolUniversity of Otago, Department of Human Nutrition Award 
    Henry CoplandMeasuring the Cheese9John McGlashan CollegeUniversity of Otago, Department of Human Nutrition Award 
    Isabel CrawfordBehind the scenes of memory7Tahuna Normal IntermediateUniversity of Otago, Department of Psychology Award 
    Scarlett LaneOne fish, Two fish, Red fish, Blue fish7Dunedin North IntermediateUniversity of Otago, Department of Psychology Award 

    PHOTO: SUPPLIED: By Aurora Energy
    PHOTO: SUPPLIED: By Aurora Energy

     

     