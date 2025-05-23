Dunedin Midwinter Carnival 2025

One of our city’s most iconic community events, the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival, is lighting the way not just with lanterns, but with meaningful partnerships that bring together conservation, art, and education.

Through a series of collaborations, the Carnival is deepening its community connections and expanding the impact of its creative work across Ōtepoti/Dunedin.

Nocturnal Forest Lantern Experience: A Magical Fusion of Art and Nature

Earlier this year in April, during the Wild Dunedin Festival of Nature, we saw this in action when a newly formed partnership between Orokonui Ecosanctuary and The Dunedin Midwinter Carnival bought you the Orokonui Manu Huru - Nocturnal Forest Lantern Experience. The fundraising event, a collaboration between the two organisations merging conservation and art, was a guided evening walk through Orokonui’s native forest which was brought to life by more than fifty thoughtfully curated lanterns celebrating Aotearoa’s native wildlife.

“We were blessed with the light of the almost full moon as audiences were guided through the bush accompanied by the sounds of taoka pūoro, catching glimpses of Takahē, Kākā and of course our lanterns. We chose lanterns to highlight the natural fauna of the ecosanctuary, such as; Mokomoko/Lizard, Kōkō/Tui plus we had few special surprises such as our cheeky Moa, and the fearsome Pouākai/Haast Eagle.” Says Xanthe Naylor Duneidn Midwinter Carnival Event Manager.

The experience was enhanced by the accompanying soundtrack; a specially composed soundscape by Madison Kelly (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Pākehā), lead guide at Orokonui. Using taoka pūoro, Madison created a sonic journey through dusk, night, and dawn at Orokonui evoking the flight of manu/birds like Kākā, Tokoeka, and Ruru, as well as the spiritual echoes of extinct species such as Moa. Live taoka pūoro performances by Madison and whānau from Kāti Huirapa Rūnaka ki Puketeraki, Moewai Marsh, and Miriama Parata, added depth and mana to the event.

The event not only captivated audiences but also raised vital funds for both organisations, exemplifying the beauty and benefit of community-led collaboration.

“The opportunity to collaborate with the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival has been fantastic for us. As two not-for-profit community-driven organisations, we have a lot in common, and the Manu Huru event has allowed us to utilise our respective strengths to pull together a really magical event celebrating wildlife, arts, and culture. We're super excited by how this partnership can grow into the future providing exciting experiences to introduce new people to both the sanctuary and the Carnival.” Says Amanda Symon General Manager Orokonui Ecosanctuary.

Growing Creative Futures with Otago Polytechnic

The Midwinter Carnival was excited to continue, and evolve, their valued partnership with Otago Polytechnic’s School of Art, Design and Architecture.

“We were thrilled to once again partner with the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival, our second collaboration, and this time, it's bigger and better than ever.” Says Denise Narciso Principal Lecturer Projects and Internships Coordinator.

The Midwinter Carnival team has been working alongside lecturers and 30 students on real-world creative projects. Students developed pitches across areas such as projection design, branding, interactive installations, and social media strategy. Several proposals were selected, and moved into production. This opportunity has given students valuable hands-on experience in client communication, research, idea development and collaboration; learning to diversify their design approaches, enhancing existing skills, and discovering new tools and techniques.

“The classroom becomes a dynamic studio environment that mirrors industry practices, where critique, teamwork, meetings, and presentations are part of the daily routine. We’re now in the production phase, and there’s a real buzz as the final designs start to take shape. We can’t wait to see it all come together!” says Denise Narciso.

Through this collaboration the community can expect to see some exciting new additions to this year’s Midwinter Carnival.

Creative Connections with Tūhura Otago Museum

This year has also seen a new development in regards to the lantern making workshops. The Dunedin Midwinter Carnival has joined forces with Tūhura - Otago Museum and launched an adult lantern-making workshop as part of their Wine and Design series. These adult workshops will coincide with the Meridian Mall community lantern workshops and will be held this May 27 and 28 at Tūhura - Otago Museum. These after-hours sessions offer participants a chance to engage creatively with more intricate lantern designs, in a more relaxed environment, tickets also include a glass of wine and canapés.

“We are super excited to host these epic workshops! Tūhura is so lucky to be able to collaborate with such amazing local events and help showcase the mahi that goes into them.” Says Jessica Hatfield Senior Events Coordinator at Tūhura Otago Museum.

Through these collaborations, the Dunedin Midwinter Carnival is fostering strong connections between artists, educators, conservationists, and learners; while continuing to inspire awe through light, creativity, and shared celebration.

Be a part of the magic this June 27 and 28, as First Church and surrounding grounds are transformed into a luminous celebration of light with the theme Wings of Wonder.

Enjoy the warmth of community and fly into the winter night, where wonder knows no bounds and shimmering lanterns take flight - from native birds of Aotearoa and mythical creatures that soar through the sky, to the graceful wings of butterflies. Let your imagination take wing as you weave through stunning lantern displays, interactive installations, and awe-inspiring performances.

Event, pay-it-forward, and workshop tickets are all available now via www.midwintercarnival.co.nz