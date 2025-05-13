Neutral knowledge: Is it white, off-white, cream or beige?

Neutrals consistently rank among Resene’s most popular colours and it’s easy to understand why.

They’re versatile, they can be kept simple and minimalist or they can be jazzed up with bolder contrast shades or even layers of deeper neutrals.

Natural textures and layers of just one or two Resene colours make this living room feel fresh, uplifting and inviting. Walls and battens painted in Resene Tea, with floor painted in Resene Half Tea. Lamp base and coffee table in Resene Double Rice Cake and shell dish in Resene Half Tea. Rug from Mocka, throw and shell cushion from Adairs. (Project by Vanessa Nouwens, image by Wendy Fenwick)

Many people are also drawn to neutrals because they are timeless, as well as seeming simpler to work with and easier to match.

That’s all often true, but with a bit of extra knowledge under your belt you can really maximise the impact of your neutrals so they, and the other colours in your palette, really sing.

Step one

If you’re veering towards an all-neutral colour palette in your rooms, pause for a moment and ask yourself why.

There could be many reasons. Perhaps you’re thinking of future buyers or renters for your house and want to give them a practical, blank canvas that they may want to add their own touches to.

Perhaps you want to create that blank canvas for yourself so you can let your art and furniture really shine in the finished space - or perhaps you want a neutral background that you can change up with simple accent colour switches in small painted areas or with soft furnishings and decor.

Or, perhaps, you are choosing an all-white, or all cream palette because you aren’t particularly confident in working with colours.

That’s perfectly valid, but you may be missing the opportunity to create a space that truly reflects you and your family - and it may not be as simple as opting for white everywhere.

Choosing a white that’s too cool or too bright can make your room feel harsh or uninviting.

Not all whites are created equal - which is where the Resene Whites and Neutrals fandeck, which contains almost 400 different neutrals from the iciest whites like Resene Quarter Alabaster through to sophisticated deep charcoals like Resene Double Cod Grey.

That might seem as overwhelming as too much colour, but what it gives you is choice.

The use of a muted biophilic green on the floor livens up the restrained palette in this neutral room and connects it more closely to the natural world. Rear wall, tray and pot painted in Resene Akaroa and floor in Resene Tic Tac Toe. Couch from Danske Møbler, ottoman from Mocka, rug and cushions from Baya, curtain from Curtain Studio, mug from Smith & Caughey’s. (Project by Amber Armitage, image by Wendy Fenwick)

Resene colour experts at your local Resene ColorShop or online can help you narrow down which neutrals are right for you and your interiors or exteriors, but there are tips and tricks that can get you started.

Find your neutral zone

Like any colour palette, the first guideline for putting a neutral look together is to try and stick to all cool, or all warm shades.

Logically that would seem to mean whites are cool and darker blacks and beiges are warm, but there is a bit more to it than that.

Resene Colour Expert Amy Watkins says all shades, even neutrals, are warm or cool based on where they sit in the colour wheel.

“Colours, even whites and neutrals, that have yellow, orange or red in the makeup of the colour are classed as warm colours. Colours that have blue, green or purple in the makeup are classed as cool colours.”

To see the undertones of your favourite Resene neutral shade, Amy suggests looking at the deepest version of it.

For example, if you like Resene Pearl Lusta, look at Resene Triple Pearl Lusta and it’s easier to see it has a yellow undertone that makes it a warmer white.

On Resene colour charts or in the Resene Whites and Neutrals fandeck you can also see each shade has a code which tells you the base undertone of the colour and where it sits on the colour wheel, starting from red at 0, through orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet at 360.

For example, the code for Resene Merino is Y19-009-076. The Y tells you that Resene Merino has a yellow undertone and the last three numbers tell you it sits in the first quarter of the colour wheel in the yellow-orange section.

This doesn’t mean Resene Merino is yellow or orange, but it does mean it has those warm undertones.

If it’s all starting to sound too much like maths don’t worry. You don’t need to get too caught up in the details of complicated colour theory.

Aside from asking staff at your Resene ColorShop the best way to see if your favourite neutrals will work together and in your space is using Resene testpots.

Paint your colour onto an A2 sheet of card leaving a 2cm clear border. Try your colours together on the walls of your room.

Try them in different areas at different times of the day to see how they look in different light, both natural and artificial.

It’s your best guide to finding neutrals that work for you - and pair well together.

Natural light gives the neutral beige of these walls a stunning peach-hued glow, demonstrating that an all-neutral palette need not be lacking in colour or warmth. Walls and window frame painted in Resene Half Sour Dough, with floor painted in Resene Alamo. Dining table from Matisse, chairs from Soren Liv, art by Katherine Thrown from Sanderson Gallery, vase from Ligne Roset, glasses and fruit stand from Tessuti, bowl from ECC. (Project by Amber Armitage, image by Wendy Fenwick)

If you want to use one neutral throughout your home, keep in mind it may look different in different rooms and at different times of the day.

Everything from natural light, room location and size can have an impact on how a white or other neutral looks. One way to try and manage the variance is to work with different strengths of your chosen colour.

Resene Rice Cake, for example, comes in half through to triple strengths, ranging from a crisp, fresh white in half strength, to a softer, creamier triple version so you can use different strengths in different spaces to work with the light in each room which still having a colour palette that feels like it belongs together.

As well as working with these variations in different rooms for a cohesive neutral look throughout your house, you can layer these different strengths in one room to add visual texture and complexity to your space.

Try a mid-toned off white like Resene Blanc on your walls with lighter Resene Quarter Blanc on trim areas and crisp Resene Eighth Blanc on the ceiling, adding decor and furniture pieces painted in more beige toned Resene Double Blanc and Resene Triple Blanc for bolder accents.

A single punchy note of contrast in deep red Resene Rendezvous gives a dramatic eye-catching finish or to keep on the neutral track, try the deep brown tones of Resene Double Ironsand.

Modern neutrals

“We are still seeing a love for warm neutral palettes and earthy tones,” Amy says. “Resene Rice Cake and Resene Merino are proving very popular and in interiors we are also seeing the return of Resene Half Tea and Resene Quarter Tea which just proves that colours do come back in fashion!”

There is also an increasing trend towards experimenting with palest pastels, used much as you would neutrals to create layers of colour that are still subtle, clean and restrained.

Try using pale, green-toned off-white like Resene Arrowroot with delicate yellow-green Resene Mint Julep or Resene Lemon Twist, and for a bolder note, add a touch of Resene Karma or Resene Iko Iko.

The effect will be a fresh, layered nature-inspired space with shades that feel neutral even though they add subtle colour.

Another modern spin on a classic black and white neutral colour scheme is to switch out dark navy or deep green for the black.

Use complex darks like Resene Coast, Resene Billabong, Resene Celtic or even dark violet Resene Blackcurrant to add warmth and unexpected softness when paired with off-whites like Resene Spanish White or Resene Thorndon Cream.

Mid-toned neutrals such as greige and beige are good alternatives to white for neutral spaces that feel more colourful than they are. Walls and skirting painted in Resene Truffle, floor stain washed in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy, tables in Resene Triple Truffle, candelabra and bowl in Resene Quarter Truffle and vase in Resene Half Truffle. Sofa from Interior Warehouse, rug from Briscoes. (Project by Megan Harrison-Turner, image by Bryce Carleton)

The dark side

Darker neutrals in browns and charcoals can be powerful accents, but can also create beautifully elegant cosy rooms when used as a main colour.

Pair walls in deep Resene Bokara Grey with crisp Resene Alabaster for a dramatic spin on classic monochrome.

Add contrast accents in tan Resene Alamo or pretty Resene Pale Rose. Spread lighting around the room, rather than having a single overhead light to get an even lighting finish.

Mirrors and glass will also help throw light around darker rooms.

If you need help getting starting or deciding on the colours that best suit your home, come in and visit your local Resene ColorShop, Ask a Resene Colour Expert free online, www.resene.com/colourexpert or book a Resene Colour Consultation free instore or virtually or a paid home visit in selected areas, www.resene.com/colourconsult