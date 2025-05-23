DSO - Brahms and Mataatua: A Journey in Music

Brahms’s monumental Piano Concerto No. 2 was written when his compositional powers were at their peak.

From a deceptively benign opening with a lone horn melody, the movements in turn evoke grace and turmoil, leading to an exhilarating climax.

Acclaimed Wellington pianist Jian Liu returns to deliver the dazzling technique and musical depth this great work calls for.

We celebrate Matariki with The Journey of Mataatua Whare, a newly commissioned work by Dame Gillian Whitehead which commemorates 100 years since the Mataatua Wharenui returned to NZ.

The work tells the Wharenui’s story: from the carved meeting house’s creation in Whakatāne, the loss of Ngāti Awa control over it, its travels and mistreatment, its return to NZ for Dunedin/Ōtepoti’s 1925 Great Exhibition and then Tūhura Otago Museum, and its final return to Ngāti Awa in Whakatāne.

Three distinguished NZ singers and a selected chorus will join DSO’s Principal Guest Conductor James Judd on stage for this very special event.

Brahms and Mataatua a Journey in Music