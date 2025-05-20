How much is too much?

Your guide to renovating without over-capitalising

Redecorating or renovating can be a balancing act between managing a budget and getting the best result.

Sprucing up outdoor areas with fresh paint and wood stain, is a cost-effective way to breathe new life into your home. Wall painted in Resene Triple Black White, deck stained in Resene Woodsman Natural, chair in Resene Half Innocence, table in Resene Half Black White, wall hangings in Resene Emerge with Resene Triple Black and White, small planter and wall planter in Resene Half Innocence and large planter in Resene Half Inside Back. (Project by Vanessa Nouwens, image by Bryce Carleton)

One of the key things that can give you a good idea of what not to spend and help keep a lid on the budget, is to make sure you’re not over-capitalising; that is, not spending more on your reno or redecoration projects than you’re likely to get back when you sell the house.

It doesn’t always apply. Maybe you’re renting and just want some cost-effective ways to personalise your space. Maybe you’re not intending to sell for years, if at all, and want your home to work for you in the meantime. But even if you’re not renovating to sell in the near future, keeping in mind the market value of your home and what your renovations might add to that is often a good guide to how much you should spend, particularly on larger projects.

Getting a real estate agent or two through your home who are experts in the recent sales of your local area is a good idea before you start a renovation project, even if you’re not selling. Most will give you a free appraisal of the current value of your property as well as give you a good idea of where you will get the best return on any renovation investments based on who the likely buyers for your house will be, and what they look for.

Know your goals

There is no perfect answer to where it's best to spend your money. That will depend on what you want to achieve and what state your house is in, among many other things unique to your circumstances.

If you’re not selling, don’t want to engage with a property specialist and are just looking to refresh your home on a small budget your redecorating focus will be different from someone trying to attract buyers and sell quickly for a good price.

If you’re on a budget, whether you’re selling or not, you should be very clear about what that budget is, and if there is any flexibility in that, before you start. In any home project, or purchase, it’s very easy to get caught up in the creep, of just going a few dollars over in different areas - until it soon adds up to a budget blowout.

Write everything down and keep track of what you’re spending. That way money you save in one place, can help you upgrade somewhere else.

Giving kitchens a coat of fresh colour is a great way to revive cabinetry and set the tone for your whole house. This kitchen’s walls and cabinets are painted in Resene Brandy Rose, ceiling in Resene Half Sea Fog and benchtop in Resene Colorwood Whitewash. Artwork by Henrietta Harris, small plant pot from Group Partner, ceramics from Asili, Trish Rejthar, Houston ceramics. (Project by Amber Armitage, image by Wendy Fenwick)

Kitchens and bathrooms

Kitchens and bathrooms are the functional showpiece areas that often add value for buyers, and can set the tone for your whole house, but they can also quickly spiral over budget.

One of the simplest ways to revive a kitchen or bathroom is to repaint cabinets. Most kitchen and bathroom cabinets, even those finished with a laminate can be painted over. It all comes down to the prep. After washing laminate surfaces, prime them with Resene Laminate and Melamine Primer. If you have varnished wood cabinets start by sealing them with Resene Waterborne Sureseal before you add two topcoats of Resene Lustacryl in your colour of choice. Add some new handles and you have a new-look kitchen at a relatively low cost.

If you’re painting kitchen cupboards and walls, it is also worth doing the ceiling - kitchen ceilings can discolour quite quickly thanks to cooking, high levels of humidity and fly dirt.

Hot tip: Paint your ceiling in a low sheen or flat finish such as the washable Resene SpaceCote range. Glossier finishes show up every flaw, particularly if your light fittings reflect any light upward.

In the bathroom, a good place to start a cost-effective face-lift is a good clean of painted and tiled surfaces with Resene Interior Paintwork Cleaner and Resene Moss & Mould Killer. Much like a kitchen, repainting surfaces such as cabinets and even tiles, as well as ceilings and trim, can give the whole room a cost-effective facelift.

In both kitchens and bathrooms, a key area to focus your budget on is storage. Make sure there is plenty for towels, soaps and medicines, or, in the kitchen, appliances, plates, glasses and tools. Adding storage to high-use functional rooms in your house will almost never be money wasted.

Outdoor spruce ups

If you’re selling first-impressions are important when it comes to attracting buyers and can be a smart place to spend pre-sale budget.

Focus part of your budget to sprucing up high-use outdoor areas like decks and entranceways. Clean wooden decks with Resene Deck and Timber Wash and give them a colour refresh with a Resene Woodsman Woodsman Wood Oil Stain or Resene Woodsman Decking Oil Stain. If your wooden fence is looking a little tired try staining it in a darker shade like Resene Woodsman Charred Black or Resene Woodsman Tiri, which will add a modern and sophisticated look to your section. When you stain a fence dark and it sits behind foliage, it can recede from the eye making your section feel larger.

Clean concrete porches, steps and paths with Resene Paint Prep and Housewash followed by Resene Moss & Mould Killer. If you want to add extra flair consider painting with Resene Non-Skid Deck & Path paint in your chosen colour, or add lower sheen colour with Resene Walk-on paving paint.

A fresh coat of paint on outdoor trim areas like pergolas, windows and outdoor furniture can also go a long way to sprucing up your exteriors without a lot of cost. And simply cleaning your house exterior with Resene Paint Prep and Housewash can do wonders for tired-looking cladding to make it look instantly fresher.

Decorating in warm beiges adds a sense of colour and flair while being neutral yet versatile. Back wall and upper right wall painted in Resene Athena, floor in Resene Courtyard and lower right wall panelling in Resene Creme De La Creme. Sofa, coffee table, bowl and table lamp from Good Form, floor lamp, cushions and rug from Bauhaus. (Project by Amber Armitage, image by Wendy Fenwick)

Neutral or not?

If you’re redecorating with new owners in mind it can be tempting to simply paint everything in an inexpensive white paint to create a so-called blank canvas that you hope will appeal to all buyers.

The trick is if you use the wrong white or neutral for the size and light conditions in your room it can make it feel cooler, smaller or simply drearier.

By all means go white but talk to a Resene Colour Expert at your local Resene ColorShop about what might work best in your room, or Ask a Resene Colour Expert free online, www.resene.com/colourexpert, and try a few Resene testpots to make sure you get the best result.

You want to find a balance between allowing the prospective buyer to imagine their own belongings in the room, and not have them thinking “I’m going to have to repaint this room immediately!”

Consider warmer neutrals that tend towards beige, rich creams and greiges, like Resene Double Tea, Resene Eighth Canterbury Clay or Resene Double Tana rather than straight white. It’s a way of injecting a sense of colour and subtle personality that might help make your home stand out against a sea of white-on-white open homes.

If you like white-on-white, layer in a few different whites together so your room looks interesting and textured, as opposed to a clean white box. Try Resene Eighth Black White teamed with Resene Double Black White, Resene Alabaster and Resene Double Alabaster for walls, ceilings, trims and decor features.

You can’t cater to what every buyer will want, so cater to what you like that suits the room. This is particularly true if you’re thinking of selling down the line, but want to love what you live in, in the meantime.

A simple white might seem like the obvious way to draw in potential buyers, but a mix of different whites can be more appealing and attractive. This room is painted in Resene Triple Black White, with floor washed in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy. Mantel and fireplace in Resene Half Black White, fireplace interior stencilled in Resene Triple Black White, tables in Resene Triple Black White and DIY art and vases in Resene Eighth Black White. (Project by Melle van Sambeek, image by Bryce Carleton)

Budget decorating tips from Resene colour experts:

“Taking on a smaller space like an entryway or a powder room means you can make a statement without spending a lot of money. Try colour blocking in a statement colour, painting a mural or add a feature wallpaper like the Resene Wallpaper Collection 39653-4.” - Amy Watkins, Resene Colour Consultant.

“Small amounts of colour can have a huge impact in bringing a tired space to life. Paint decorative shapes with a few Resene testpots on small pieces like pots or a shelf. Then try adding painted colour or wallpaper offcuts to an upcycled dresser. These small projects are also easy to update or change over time.” – Meryl Southey, Resene Colour Expert.

“A simple block of colour in any room is simple, cost-effective and adds immediate character. Try it behind a piece of art, cabinet or table, on a section of wall or even a section of floor or ceiling. It can also be easily painted over for a neutral or a different colour if that’s best for selling.” - Jackie Nicholls, Resene Colour Consultant.

Top tip: If you’re renting and want to add colour to neutral walls, try colour blocking with large upcycled or inexpensive canvases. Simply paint them in one bold Resene colour or a simple geometric design like varying width stripes and remove them when you move. They’re also easy to change as tastes change in places like children’s bedrooms and can make great temporary headboards.

If you need help getting starting or deciding on the colours that best suit your home, come in and visit your local Resene ColorShop, Ask a Resene Colour Expert free online, www.resene.com/colourexpert or book a Resene Colour Consultation free instore or virtually or a paid home visit in selected areas, www.resene.com/colourconsult