Dunedin Services - ANZAC Day 2025

DUNEDIN RETURNED AND SERVICES’ ASSOCIATION (Inc) COMMUNITY SERVICES 2025

ANZAC DAY SERVICES Dunedin Dawn Service: March on at 6.15am, Service begins at 6.30pm, Cenotaph, Queen’s Gardens. Livestreaming of the Cenotaph ANZAC Dawn Service can be viewed here from 6.00am. Following the dawn service, there will be an Anzac Day breakfast at Araiteuru Marae, Shetland St, from 8am. All welcome. Posy Laying Service: Anderson’s Bay Soldier’s Cemetery, 9.30am . Montecillo: Raising of HMNZS Toroa Ensign and Anzac Day service at Montecillo Veteran’s Home and Hospital, Bay View Rd, 11am . University of Otago: Anzac Service at University Plaza (adjacent to the Staff Club), 1pm . Or if wet, inside the main common room, University Union.

COMMUNITY SERVICES East Taieri: Service at East Taieri Cemetery, 8.30am. Taieri Mouth: Service at Taieri Beach Cemetery, Taieri Beach Rd, 9am. Portobello: Service at Portobello Museum & Historical Society, 9.30am. Macandrew Bay: Service at Macandrew Bay Hall, 10am. Mosgiel: Parade departs Mosgiel RSA at 9.40am, heads to Memorial Gardens Cenotaph for service at 10am . Brighton: Parade departs Brighton Rugby Club at 10am , heads to Brighton Hall for service at 10.15am . Waikouaiti: Parade meet at RSA, 10 Pratt St, at 10.45am , service at RSA Clubrooms following parade, 11am. Green Island: Service at Memorial Gardens, 11am . Outram: Parade from Mitchell Four Square to Soldiers’ Memorial, 11am . Green Park Cemetery: Service at Green Park Services section, Waldronville, 12.15pm (new time). Upper Junction: Service at Upper Junction RSA Reserve, 12.30pm . Waitati Anzac service at Cenotaph then Waitati Hall followed by Community Morning Tea. 10am Port Chalmers Anzac Exhibition, Port Chalmers Museum

DAWN SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE

MEDALS TO BE WORN

The ANZAC DAY Dawn service parade will be held at the Cenotaph Queens Gardens Dunedin.

Veteran March on commences at 6:15am.

Dawn Service commences at 6:30am.

Wreaths will be laid as part of the Service.

Relatives may wear medals on the right side of the chest.

FOR THOSE ATTENDING THE DAWN SERVICE BY CAR, WE REQUEST YOU TURN YOUR CAR ALARM OFF DURING THE SERVICE, PLEASE.

A cordial Invitation is extended to the Public to attend the above Services.

ANZAC Day 2025 - Queen's Garden Layout



