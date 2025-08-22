DSO: Anna Leese, Gloria & Organ Symphony

PHOTO: Supplied

After an absence of 4 years, we welcome Anna Leese’s return to join the DSO and City Choir Dunedin on the Town Hall stage.



In 1936, following the death of a friend, Poulenc had a profound religious experience when he visited the shrine of the Black Virgin of Rocamadour. This led him back to Roman Catholicism, which in turn triggered a series of sacred works which included the Gloria, a captivating mixture of solemnity and mischievous exuberance.



Saint-Saëns may not have called his third symphony Organ but the instrument certainly has a starring role. The composer was an organist himself and knew how to use the instrument to spectacular effect. From its understated entry mid-way through the first movement, the organ helps to drive the symphony to a climactic ending. Under James Judd’s masterly direction, this promises to be a thrilling finale for DSO’s 2025 International Series.