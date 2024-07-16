Deficient to Sufficient: Can Supplements Help?

Inline Nutrition's new supplement range.

In a perfect world we would all have a balanced diet packed with vitamins and minerals. We would get eight hours of sleep, be full of energy and never get sick. Unfortunately, in today’s fast-paced society very few people have the time and money to achieve this. So, are we doomed?

Not according to Inline Nutrition, a Dunedin-based supplement company operating from the Centre for Innovation at the University of Otago. They’ve recently launched a range of supplements designed to support various aspects of daily life. Their mission? To educate people on the importance of holistic health and provide cost-effective support where diet is lacking, or where a change of diet is simply not enough.

Scientifically-Researched Ingredients

Inline Nutrition has teamed up with Seperex Nutritionals to assist in the development of their new supplement range. Seperex Nutritionals has been researching, developing, and exporting bioactive health ingredients for Infant Formula and Supplement Companies for over 20 years. The development of these products has been overseen by Dr. Andrew Sansom and Dr. Lemuel Diamante, two of Seperex’s in-house scientists. Their extensive research has been instrumental in formulating supplements that truly make a difference. The supplements have been meticulously crafted, ensuring that each ingredient is backed by scientific research based on efficacy and safety. This commitment to scientific integrity underscores Inline Nutrition's mission to provide superior support for specific health needs.

Andrew Sansom, Kaitlin Chamberlain and Lawrence Alloo from Inline Nutrition

Simplified, Targeted Support

The Inline team has researched extensively to identify key issues facing the community before developing five core products:

Sleep Support+

Bone Support+

PMS Support+

Mobility Support+

Energy Support+

Say Goodbye to Supplement Confusion

In a market often cluttered with overwhelming choices, Inline Nutrition’s focus is simplicity and effectiveness. "We've created a small, select range of products that are easy to understand and use. Our goal is to eliminate confusion and help our customers achieve their health goals more effectively." says Brand Manager Kaitlin Chamberlain. While currently offering a five-product lineup, she shared that they’re considering other areas including immunity, skin, and digestion.

For those looking to take control of their health, Inline Nutrition offers a local solution with maximum impact through minimalist products. Their new supplement line is now available for purchase on their website. Additionally, they offer a select range of whey protein, plant protein, and a pre-workout powder.

Contact Information:

Website: www.inlinenutrition.co.nz

Email: info@inlinenutrition.co.nz

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/inlinenutrition/