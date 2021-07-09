Winter in Otago - New Zealand Artists showcased at OAS

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The OAS (Otago Art Society) is the first and the oldest art society in New Zealand, established in 1876.
Formed by a small group of “gentlemen” including W.M. Hodgkins, the OAS has flourished. Today they have over 400 members, and artists from around New Zealand can showcase their work and offer their pieces for sale.
The OAS operates on the first floor of the historic Dunedin Railway Station. Inside the stone walls and enchanting atmosphere you will find four galleries of art to stroll through. Continue your journey through their Permanent Collection of significant historical pieces. Displayed are works by Shona McFarlane, Audrey Bascand, and Els Noordhoff. View the original famous self portrait of Elizabeth Kelly or spot a young Frances Hodgkins depicted in a work by her father.
The OAS holds regular group exhibitions featuring contemporary work, as well as prestigious award shows open to New Zealand artists further afield, such as the Hope & Sons Art Awards, the National Cleveland Awards, and the Edinburgh Realty Premier Art Awards.
Make sure to stop by their gift shop which displays beautiful paintings, ceramics, cards, sculpture, jewellery, and so much more all locally crafted by skilled artists. Many of the original prints, etchings and woodcuts are created on site by members using the OAS hand printing press. Gift certificates are available.
The OAS seems like a busy commercial gallery, but is in fact a not-for-profit organisation run mainly by volunteers dedicated to keeping the society a vibrant community of practicing artists. Experienced artists are on hand demonstrating technique, answering questions and providing information or advice to help you grow your art collection.
Community spirit is alive and strong at the Otago Art Society. A location in Dunedin you do not want to miss. Follow them on Facebook for up to date event info.
Otago Art Society: 10am-4pm daily. 22 Anzac Avenue, Dunedin, phone (03) 477-9465, www.otagoartsociety.co.nz