Winter in Otago - Slice of Life

Slice of Life visitors can get a taste of the world famous Dunedin Study

Slice of Life: The World Famous Dunedin Study provides an overview of the Dunedin Study, its methods and its major findings, and celebrates the lives of the study members.The ongoing study has followed 1037 babies born in Dunedin in 1972 and 1973, right through to age 45. It has been acclaimed internationally as one of the most significant projects of its kind and its findings have influenced health and social policy around the world.Slice of Life was originally developed by the University of Otago Te Whare Wananga o Otago and Toitu Otago Settlers Museum. This updated travelling version of the exhibition has been to Canterbury Museum, MOTAT in Auckland, and Nelson Provincial Museum, with over 300,000 visitors taking a walk through 1,000 lives. The exhibition follows the study’s members as they start school, learn to drive, experiment with sex, drugs and alcohol, find careers and start families of their own.Visitors can look into rooms recreated in the styles of the 1970s, 80s, 90s and 2000s, and learn about links between lifestyle choices and health through hands-on interactive exhibits including an Agenator, to show what you might look like at 72, a Cardiator that shows your heart beating, and a Gaitonator that will tell you how fast you can walk. A Hillman Hunter car from the 1970s and a 20ft inflatable brain you can walk through — who could ask for more!During the Science Festival visitors can also get a tiny taste of the Dunedin Study by trying for themselves some of the many tests the study members experience when they come for an assessment day.The University of Otago is hugely grateful to Martin Dippie who has provided a temporary venue for the exhibition, and to the whole team at Mitre 10 Mega who have worked to create this pop-up museum space.