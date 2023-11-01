Christchurch edition of Monopoly released

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Garden City has become the fourth custom New Zealand Monopoly board following a board launch in Southland last year and in Wellington in 2017.
After months of collaboration with locals, thousands of people placed their votes for the landmarks they thought should be on the board.
Today the board is being launched in the central city. The game features a host of landmark Christchurch locations.
The custom-themed squares on the Christchurch Monopoly board are:
- Brown – Orana Wildlife Park, Avon River
- Light Blue – Isaac Theatre Royal, The Court Theatre, International Antarctic Centre
- Pink – Punting on the Avon River, Christchurch Adventure Park, Christchurch Tram
- Orange – The Crossing, Merivale Mall, Westfield Riccarton
- Red – Pegasus Bay Winery, Inati, The George
- Yellow – The Bog, Fat Eddie’s, Joes Garage
- Green – Christ’s College Canterbury, St Margaret’s College, University of Canterbury
- Dark Blue – Christchurch Cathedral, Hagley Park
- Transport – Christchurch Airport, Antarctic Hägglund, Cathedral Junction, Lyttelton Port
- Utilities - Orion
- Tax – Go Media
- Chance & Community Chest noted – Christchurch Casino
Charlotte Waalkens, from Winning Moves, which makes the custom Monopoly Boards, said: “As a New Zealander myself, I am thrilled to be coming home to honour a Kiwi town with their own custom Monopoly game.
“Christchurch is not only known for its incredible strength and resilience over the years but is beloved for its beautiful scenery and rich cultural scene.
“I can’t think of a better place to pay tribute to for our first New Zealand project in years.”
“There’s so much to love about our city and now everyone will get to experience that on the Monopoly board, whether it’s the mountains on our doorstep, Hagley Park or Fat Eddie’s,” he said.
“This really highlights the beauty and wide range of activities on offer in the city. I can’t wait to sit down and play Christchurch Monopoly with my family.”
Winning Moves is also releasing a custom Christchurch Top Trumps card game quiz about the region.
The new Monopoly: Christchurch edition is available at The Warehouse, Whitcoulls, JB HiFi, Toyworld, Toyco, Paper Plus, Mighty Apple LTD, Yellow Zebra, Grandpas Toys.