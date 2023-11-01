Christchurch edition of Monopoly released

Each square will be unveiled at a launch this morning at Oxford Tce. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch's very own Monopoly board is being launched in the central city today after residents voted on the landmarks they wanted to see in the famous board game.

The Garden City has become the fourth custom New Zealand Monopoly board following a board launch in Southland last year and in Wellington in 2017.

After months of collaboration with locals, thousands of people placed their votes for the landmarks they thought should be on the board.

Today the board is being launched in the central city. The game features a host of landmark Christchurch locations.

The custom-themed squares on the Christchurch Monopoly board are:

Brown – Orana Wildlife Park, Avon River

Light Blue – Isaac Theatre Royal, The Court Theatre, International Antarctic Centre

Pink – Punting on the Avon River, Christchurch Adventure Park, Christchurch Tram

Orange – The Crossing, Merivale Mall, Westfield Riccarton

Red – Pegasus Bay Winery, Inati, The George

Yellow – The Bog, Fat Eddie’s, Joes Garage

Green – Christ’s College Canterbury, St Margaret’s College, University of Canterbury

Dark Blue – Christchurch Cathedral, Hagley Park

Transport – Christchurch Airport, Antarctic Hägglund, Cathedral Junction, Lyttelton Port

Utilities - Orion

Tax – Go Media

Chance & Community Chest noted – Christchurch Casino

Charlotte Waalkens, from Winning Moves, which makes the custom Monopoly Boards, said: “As a New Zealander myself, I am thrilled to be coming home to honour a Kiwi town with their own custom Monopoly game.

“Christchurch is not only known for its incredible strength and resilience over the years but is beloved for its beautiful scenery and rich cultural scene.

“I can’t think of a better place to pay tribute to for our first New Zealand project in years.”

Mr Monopoly in Christchurch. Photo: Supplied

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said it was fantastic Christchurch is getting its own version of Monopoly.

“There’s so much to love about our city and now everyone will get to experience that on the Monopoly board, whether it’s the mountains on our doorstep, Hagley Park or Fat Eddie’s,” he said.

“This really highlights the beauty and wide range of activities on offer in the city. I can’t wait to sit down and play Christchurch Monopoly with my family.”

The custom-themed squares on the Christchurch Monopoly board. Photo: Supplied

Monopoly first hit shelves in 1935. Since then it has been played by more than a billion people.

Winning Moves is also releasing a custom Christchurch Top Trumps card game quiz about the region.

The new Monopoly: Christchurch edition is available at The Warehouse, Whitcoulls, JB HiFi, Toyworld, Toyco, Paper Plus, Mighty Apple LTD, Yellow Zebra, Grandpas Toys.