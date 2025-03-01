Ginners are winners

The Rakiura Distilling team: (L-R) Ben Hopkins, Hannah Watkinson, Jim Turrell, and Dave Patterson.

Having won Best in Show at last year’s Junipers Awards, Rakiura Distilling is going from strength to (Navy) strength.

The elements that give Rakiura Distilling’s gin its distinct character are plentiful on Rakiura/Stewart Island.

They’re able to collect the Mānuka, Rimu, and Horopito for their award-winning spirit at the back of the shed where it’s distilled.

Those essential botanicals and the island’s pure water are responsible for the award-winning gins from New Zealand’s southernmost distillers.

Among Rakiura Distilling’s small range is the Third Island Navy Strength that won the premier prize at the Juniper New Zealand Gin Awards in 2024.

Company co-director Jim Turrell says the win was a huge thrill for a company that only distilled its first product in 2023.

“The Junipers are blind-tasted by a panel of judges, so it means a lot to be picked out as the Best in Category and then Best in Show,” he says.

Turrell’s quick to credit head distiller Dave Patterson for the early success of their distinctive gins. Completing the Rakiura Distilling team are Ben Hopkins and Hannah Watkinson.

From a diverse range of backgrounds, they’ve joined forces to bottle the unique flavour profile of Stewart Island using a traditional copper pot still heated by open flame.

“Everything about the gin is very Stewart Island-ish,” Turrell reflects. “We’re blessed by nature really, from the botanical point of view, but certainly the rainfall is really important. That pristine Southern Ocean rainfall is perfect for making gin.”

Although the standard Third Island Gin is a generous 46.5% ABV and the Navy Strength a formidable 57.4%, the complex botanical flavours are ever-present.

That means regardless of how the spirit is used - with water, tonic, or mixed - the rainforest character can still be tasted.

Although being on Stewart Island offers many benefits, there are downsides including the cost of freight.

“But we’re really keen to make sure we’re authentic, and everything’s done on the island by islanders,” Turrell emphasises. “We’re grateful that our customers recognise that, and are happy to pay a little bit of a premium for a gin that’s made on Stewart Island and keeps winning awards.”

Having already experienced domestic success in their infancy, Rakiura Distilling is keen to gain a foothold in the international gin market.

As well as fielding inquiries from overseas, they’re planning on entering gin competitions in the Northern Hemisphere.

A Third Island Vodka has been introduced, but there are no intentions to offer an extensive range.

“We worked really hard to get the Third Island Gin where it is, and that’s absolutely going to be our flagship,” Turrell says. “There will be a certain number of limited release gins, but we’re not going to go crazy.”