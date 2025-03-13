'Use it or lose it': 90-year-old loves to dance

By Jazlyn Whales of RNZ

Rona Glover proves age is no barrier as she continues to attend regular dance classes at the age of 90.

Peeled Banana Fitness Dance in Wellington aims to "peel back" a layer of confidence with their aerobics-style dance workouts.

Glover, who turns 90 today, is a regular attendee and describes the classes as a "lifesaver".

"I've had a few ups and downs, but I can always come to class and over the weeks I improve, it keeps me so active.

"If I sat at home and read or watched television, you just lose the ability to move.

"Use it or lose it - and I don't want to lose it."

Rona Glover (front) says dancing is a life-saver. Photo: RNZ

Glover has led an active life. When she was younger she competed in athletics, swimming and scuba diving - a hobby that she only stopped at 81.

But Glover is not only a great dancer, she is also a much-loved member of the small, tight-knit group.

Instructor Lynne Breed had taught classes most of her life and admired Glover's dedication.

"Rona is a huge inspiration to me because while she's going, I so have to keep going, there's no stopping if Rona is going."

The class aimed to do more than improve physical health, as many friendships have stemmed within the group.

"It's keeping a connection with the community."

Breed said although people might not think of themselves as dancers, it was more about staying active and getting out of the house.

Despite Glover rarely missing a class, she made an exception to celebrate her birthday with a dinner, surrounded by friends.