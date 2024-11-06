Overcast weather did not stop fashionistas and punters dressing to impress at Wingatui Racecourse yesterday.

The racecourse was packed with thousands of people for the Otago Racing Club’s annual Melbourne Cup Day.

Patrons travelled from throughout Otago and Southland to take in the racing action and enjoy a day of socialising.

More than 2000 people attended. Otago Racing Club general manager Noelle Prince said those numbers were down slightly on previous years due to the weather.

‘‘Everybody who was here had a fantastic day and we didn’t really notice any difference in numbers because it was still a fantastic day for everyone.’’

Attendees had been well behaved, Ms Prince said.

The annual Fashion in the Field show had been a ‘‘hit’’ again, she said.

Trey Russell, left and Finn McDonald-Page in the mood at the 2024 Melbourne Cup Wingatui Races at Wingatui on Tuesday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Race-day outfits were shown at the fashion show, during which 24 contestants took to the trackside catwalk.

Fashion in the Field organiser Samantha Wells said the races really brought out the fashion sense in people.

‘‘I think it’s just the tradition of horse racing and dressing up for the day. I guess you probably don’t get to do that too often in your day-to-day life.’’

Kylie Hayes, of Dunedin, won first place at the fashion show and took home a prize worth over $3000. Mrs Hayes said it felt ‘‘great’’ to win.

‘‘Honestly, I love dressing up. I love seeing everyone else and what they’ve put together as well. It’s a chance to be creative.’’

She designed the winning outfit herself and had it created by Rhian Label.

Poppy Balneaves, of Invercargill, was second and Christine Livingstone, of Invercargill, third.

Christine Livingstone travelled from Invercargill to try her hand at the show.

‘‘I love just getting any excuse to get dressed up. It’s always a bit of fun,’’ she said.

Her outfit featured a blue fascinator that gave her extra height for the fashion show, she said.

Friends Dale Blanc and Leah Crosby enjoyed the social aspects of the event.

‘‘Just a bit of fun really,’’ Ms Crosby said. ‘‘A chance to get glammed up.’’

Ms Blanc agreed with her. ‘‘It is always fun dressing up. It’s my first time out here at Wingatui.

‘‘Always great to come out on a nice day and be with some friends.’’

Blake Merrett, of Mosgiel, said it was a good day out.

‘‘I just like getting around the Wingatui Races and a couple of tins with the fellas.’’