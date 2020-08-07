Fashion in absentia: iD award winners announced

It was one for the history books.

For the first time in the 16 year history of the iD International Emerging Design Awards, the winners were named at a show they were unable to attend.

A film showcasing the 32 finalists was premiered at an event held at Otago Polytechnic tonight, before the winners were revealed.

Stina Randestad of The Swedish School of Textiles took out the title with her collection Hybrids. Judges said her work was outstanding.

Two of Stina Randestad's designs from her winning collection Hybrid. Photos: Supplied

‘‘Amazing use of fabrics and the manipulation into garments, unexpected combinations created unexpected results.’’

Second place went to Shrinvanti Roymoulik of Melbourne’s RMIT University, and third went to Marlena Czak of Poland’s Strzemiñski Academy of Fine Arts.

Due to travel restrictions caused by Covid-19, finalists from 14 countries filmed themselves and their collections on their phones in their bedrooms, apartment building hallways and parks during lockdown. They sent their video to Dunedin and it was edited into a film.

The judging panel, led by head judge Tanya Carlson, featured judges from around the world.

Second place went to Shrinvanti Roymoulik of Melbourne’s RMIT University for her collection Flowing Rhythm (pictured). Photo: Supplied

Ms Carlson said although designs were submitted before the global Covid-19 pandemic, finalists' fashion reflected their observations on challenges faced by the world.

‘‘Collectively they showed outstanding use of recycled fabric, clever upcycling and embraced new technologies.’’

Due to Covid-19, the iD Dunedin Board Inc will host the 2021 awards online again, with an associated live performance.

Third went to Marlena Czak of Poland’s Strzemiñski Academy of Fine Arts for her collection 'Why me, why me'. Photo: Supplied

The board has decided to postpone plans to hold the iD Established Dunedin Designer Show, pencilled in for the Dunedin Railway Station in February 2021.

Fashion lovers are now being asked to vote for their favourite designer as part of the People’s Choice Award.

Voting is online at www.idfashion.co.nz/, and runs until August 30.