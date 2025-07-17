Carolyn Burr of Rangiora, with some of the contributions to Project Uplift from the Waimakariri District. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A chance sighting of an article a couple of months ago started Carolyn Burr on an uplifting journey to help others.

Carolyn, who has lived in Rangiora for the past two-and-a-half years, chanced upon an article about all the good work ‘‘Project Uplift’’ was doing in New Zealand.

Project Uplift is a nationwide charity organisation that began in 2012. It sources and recycles new and second-hand bras, including nursing bras, crop tops, sports bras, underwear and swimsuits, giving them to women in need.

Carolyn says Project Uplift is making a huge difference to the lives of women and girls in New Zealand, and in countries across the Pacific, such as Fiji and Tonga, and also in parts of Asia.

‘‘These are women in disadvantaged communities where they are often short of essentials, namely bras, as their main concern is how to feed their families each day.’’

Items are only sent when organisers have received official requests from established women's organisations.

She says there are strict quality control measures in place, and sometimes, if donated bras aren't quite good enough to be sent, their fasteners can be cut off and made into extenders for other bras.

Project Uplift runs on a zero budget and is basically women working to help women.

Carolyn says it's amazing what happiness and confidence one bra can bring.

Most women here probably have a few items that they have stored away "in a bottom drawer", she said.

After realising that the closest drop-off point was in Christchurch, Carolyn contacted the national coordinator in Auckland and offered to become a drop-off point for them in Rangiora.

"They were very happy to have me call and offer my place as a collection point," she says.

She posted about Project Uplift on social media and says the response has been amazing, with more than 14 banana boxes full of bras, underpants and swimwear already being collected.

She says many women like herself didn't know about Project Uplift, while many others did but weren't able to get into Christchurch to drop off items.

Carolyn has placed a bin just inside her property where items can be donated, or she is happy to come and collect them.

She can be contacted via Facebook Messenger or text her on 0273550046 to advise the address.

Carolyn is President of the Rangiora Lioness Club (a branch of Rangiora Lions) and says both Clubs are fully supporting this project.

She would also be very appreciative of any businesses in the North Canterbury area that would be prepared to become an additional drop-off point.

