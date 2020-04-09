Sausage roll served with plum sauce and a salad. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Otago Museum Cafe's pork and fennel sausage rolls

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tsp brown mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 onions, finely chopped

½ bulb fennel, diced

200g bacon, finely chopped

1kg pork mince

4 cups fresh breadcrumbs

1 cup chopped parsley

zest of 2 oranges

4 eggs, lightly beaten

400g savoury pastry

sesame and poppy seeds to sprinkle

Method

Toast spices in a dry frypan for 1-2 minutes over medium heat. Grind them finely and set them aside.

Cook onion, fennel, bacon and pork mince in a little oil, and add toasted spices. Mix this well with crumbs, parsley, orange zest and eggs.

To assemble, shape the mix into two 40cm-long sausages. Roll out the pastry and encase the sausages in it. Cut into four equal pieces, brush the tops with egg wash and sprinkle with the seeds.

Bake at 200degC for 20 minutes or until golden.

Serve with plum sauce and a salad made with mesclun, grated carrot, sliced red onion, grated cheese, cucumber and tomato slices, and pesto dressing.

Requested by Kathrin Kawalle, of Dunedin. This recipe comes from the cafe at Otago Museum.