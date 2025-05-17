Completely delicious

Autumn is prime time for hearty, humble vegetables — carrots, parsnips, beetroot, broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage. But while we often reach for the familiar florets and roots, what about the leaves, stalks, and tops we toss aside?

It’s time to stop treating these edible extras as scraps and start seeing them for what they really are: hidden gems that can stretch your meals, add texture and taste, and help reduce food waste.

This month, we’re on a mission to leave no vege behind. From turning beet greens into bright pesto to slicing up broccoli stalks for stir-fries, it’s time to embrace "compleating" — to eat the whole food.

Take broccoli, for example. We love the florets, but the thick stalk? That’s dinner too. Slice the core into thin rounds or matchsticks, and toss into stir-fries, slaws or soups. It’s slightly sweeter than the florets and adds a satisfying crunch, perfect for salads. Try turning broccoli leaves into something special by finely chopping and sauteing with garlic and lemon, or chop into frittatas, risottos, or fried rice for a nutritious boost.

Cauliflower stalks and leaves often suffer the same fate. But those leaves roast up beautifully with a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of seasoning — crispy, savoury, and a great addition served with any dish or just to snack on. The central stalk can be chopped and cooked just like the florets, in soups and stir fries, sliced and pickled, or pureed into a creamy sauce. Or use up the whole cauliflower — stalks and all — by making a lemon and herb cauliflower rice.

Root vegetables have their own underrated extras. Carrot tops are herbaceous, slightly bitter and perfect in a zippy pesto or chimichurri. Beetroot leaves are rich in iron and can be used like silverbeet — sauteed with olive oil and garlic, tossed into pasta, transformed into salsa or stirred through soups. Even carrot and parsnip peels, when scrubbed well and tossed with oil and spices, make excellent oven-baked crisps.

Compleating your veg — using every edible part — does more than make meals go further. It also helps reduce the amount of food that gets wasted at home. We often don’t realise how much we throw away until we start paying attention to those so-called "scraps". By cooking with curiosity and a little creativity, you’ll not only save money — you’ll start to see vegetables in a whole new light.

Not sure what to do with your leftover stalks, stems or tops? Freeze them. Keep a "stock box" in your freezer for collecting clean, flavourful offcuts — onion skins, carrot ends, herb stems, cabbage cores — and once it’s full, simmer them into a home-made vege broth. For more inspiration and #compleat recipe ideas visit www.lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz or check out @lovefoodhatewastenz on Facebook and Instagram.

Lemon and herb flavoured cauliflower rice

Ingredients

1 whole cauliflower

1 lemon

Handful soft herbs, e.g. mint, parsley, basil

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Grate, finely chop, or place cauliflower florets, stalks, ribs and leaves in a food processor, until it resembles a texture similar to chunky breadcrumbs.

2. Place in a large microwavable bowl with a splash of water and cook for about 5 minutes. The steam produced as it microwaves will cook it. Stir and check if it is cooked, if needed microwave for longer.

3. Zest and juice the lemon and chop the herbs. Add to the cauliflower rice and mix well, season with salt and pepper.

4. Add extra vegetables and serve as a summer salad or use with any dish as an alternative to rice.

Cooking tips

• If you want to switch up the flavour, add your favourite spices instead to make a spiced cauliflower rice.

• Blitzed cauliflower can also be used to make tabbouleh or pizza bases.