Crunchy Spicy Chicken Nibbles with Alabama dipping sauce

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Serves 4–6 as a snack
Ready In: 50 minutes
150g spicy corn chips
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
2 tsp Mexican seasoning
1/2 tsp ground chilli
1/2 tsp dried oregano
1/2 tsp salt
1kg chicken nibbles (approx. 24)
2 eggs, lightly beaten
cooking spray
Alabama dipping sauce
1 cup mayonnaise
1/8 cup cider vinegar
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
2 tsp ‘cream style’ horseradish (available in the supermarket)
1 clove garlic, crushed
1/4 tsp paprika
handful of fresh basil leaves, finely chopped
1. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Place the corn chips in a processor or sturdy bag, and pulse or crush to form crumbs. Add the breadcrumbs, seasonings and salt and pulse or shake bag to mix. Pour into a bowl.
2. Dunk the chicken nibbles in the beaten egg, then coat in the crumb mix. Arrange on a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper, and spray generously with cooking spray. Bake for 35 minutes, or till golden.
3. Make the Alabama dipping sauce. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together until smooth. Transfer to a jar with a tight lid and refrigerate until needed (up to a week).
Tip: You can use the crunchy crumb mixture for home-made chicken nuggets or even for crumbing fish.