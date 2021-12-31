Friday, 31 December 2021

Crunchy Spicy Chicken Nibbles with Alabama dipping sauce

    With New Year’s Eve celebrations nearly upon us it is time to prepare for gatherings with friends and families. It is always a good idea to have some more substantial snacks prepared for the evening to help balance out the celebratory drinks. Chicken nibbles are always a favourite and this recipe by Sophie Gray, a.k.a the Destitute Gourmet, is quick and easy with a little twist.

    I don’t realistically expect most households to have both Dijon mustard and a jar of horseradish just hanging around — however, if you buy these to make this sauce, you will not regret it. I think it’s the kind of thing that a famous burger chain may have originally based their sauce on, so not surprisingly it’s pretty addictive smeared on sandwiches and burgers or as a dip for just about anything savoury.

    Serves 4–6 as a snack

    Ready In: 50 minutes

    150g spicy corn chips

    1 cup panko breadcrumbs

    2 tsp Mexican seasoning

    1/2 tsp ground chilli

    1/2 tsp dried oregano

    1/2 tsp salt

    1kg chicken nibbles (approx. 24)

    2 eggs, lightly beaten

    cooking spray

    Alabama dipping sauce

    1 cup mayonnaise

    1/8 cup cider vinegar

    1 tbsp Dijon mustard

    2 tsp ‘cream style’ horseradish (available in the supermarket)

    1 clove garlic, crushed

    1/4 tsp paprika

    handful of fresh basil leaves, finely chopped

    Extracted from Destitute Gourmet by Sophie Gray, published by Random House NZ, RRP $35.00. Text © Sophie Gray, 2021. Photography © Todd Eyre, 2021
    salt and pepper

    1. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Place the corn chips in a processor or sturdy bag, and pulse or crush to form crumbs. Add the breadcrumbs, seasonings and salt and pulse or shake bag to mix. Pour into a bowl.

    2. Dunk the chicken nibbles in the beaten egg, then coat in the crumb mix. Arrange on a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper, and spray generously with cooking spray. Bake for 35 minutes, or till golden.

    3. Make the Alabama dipping sauce. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together until smooth. Transfer to a jar with a tight lid and refrigerate until needed (up to a week).

    Tip: You can use the crunchy crumb mixture for home-made chicken nuggets or even for crumbing fish.

