Crunchy Spicy Chicken Nibbles with Alabama dipping sauce

PHOTOS: SUPPLIED I don’t realistically expect most households to have both Dijon mustard and a jar of horseradish just hanging around — however, if you buy these to make this sauce, you will not regret it. I think it’s the kind of thing that a famous burger chain may have originally based their sauce on, so not surprisingly it’s pretty addictive smeared on sandwiches and burgers or as a dip for just about anything savoury.

Serves 4–6 as a snack

Ready In: 50 minutes

150g spicy corn chips

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

2 tsp Mexican seasoning

1/2 tsp ground chilli

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1/2 tsp salt

1kg chicken nibbles (approx. 24)

2 eggs, lightly beaten

cooking spray

Alabama dipping sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

1/8 cup cider vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp ‘cream style’ horseradish (available in the supermarket)

1 clove garlic, crushed

1/4 tsp paprika

handful of fresh basil leaves, finely chopped

Extracted from Destitute Gourmet by Sophie Gray, published by Random House NZ, RRP $35.00. Text © Sophie Gray, 2021. Photography © Todd Eyre, 2021

salt and pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 190°C. Place the corn chips in a processor or sturdy bag, and pulse or crush to form crumbs. Add the breadcrumbs, seasonings and salt and pulse or shake bag to mix. Pour into a bowl.

2. Dunk the chicken nibbles in the beaten egg, then coat in the crumb mix. Arrange on a baking tray lined with non-stick baking paper, and spray generously with cooking spray. Bake for 35 minutes, or till golden.

3. Make the Alabama dipping sauce. In a medium-sized bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together until smooth. Transfer to a jar with a tight lid and refrigerate until needed (up to a week).

Tip: You can use the crunchy crumb mixture for home-made chicken nuggets or even for crumbing fish.