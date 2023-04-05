The best of one of the best

Charmian Smith

The first market day took both the organisers and the vendors by surprise. They’d underestimated the demand for Central Otago fruit straight from the orchard and fresh vegetables from growers. Queues formed and vendors sold out quickly.

Several producers who waited to check the initial impact before committing to a stall came to see what was happening. I remember Colin Dennison, from Evansdale Cheese, who’d come to look telling me he thought they should be there, and sure enough their stall turned up a couple of weeks later. Soon there was a waiting list for places.

What impressed me most that first season was how the vegetable growers managed to keep up fresh supplies throughout winter. Even now a lot of other markets still close down in the colder months.

Now I’ve retired, we often travel round the country in our campervan and visit farmers’ markets wherever we can.

It’s a wonderful way to see what grows in the area - you’ll find avocados and citrus, persimmons, kumara and taro in northern ones like Tauranga, Gisborne and Kerikeri, compared with the wonderful stone fruit down here. Most have local cheesemakers and bread makers, as well as fruit, vegetables, preserves, olive oil - and of course coffee and baking.

The popular Otago Farmers Market has been running for 20 years. Photo: ODT

Real farmers’ markets sell only produce grown or made in their local area, but there are other markets around the country, some with local produce but also with stalls selling fruit and vegetables from elsewhere - not always the quality you’d expect from a farmers’ market - and other types of stalls such as crafts, clothing and second-hand items.

I really think our market is one of the best in the country. It has a variety of high-quality produce, including things that many others don’t have, such as fresh milk, fresh local fish, the wonderful Central Otago fruit, as well as a good balance of primary products and ready-to-eat food. It’s also reasonably compact with (almost) enough parking nearby - and it runs all year, whatever the weather.

Since around 2009 when the first market kitchen was established, chefs have demonstrated recipes using vendors’ produce.

Alison Lambert, the first market chef, remembers seeing the weather forecast for her first day was for strong southerlies with rain and possible hail.

“I rallied around the producers and gathered pork bones, beef bones, hearty vegetables and so on and did a market-style boil up in a fabulous cast iron pot from South Africa from yet another vendor. It turned out fantastic and it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying the nourishing, warming market food while shopping and having a chat,” she said.

It’s been tough selecting just four recipes from the market’s extensive archive, as so many delicious ones have been made over the years by the various chefs. I’ve chosen recipes that are versatile, well-flavoured and easy, and one that demonstrates “nose to tail” eating in a vegetable way - a carrot soup with carrot-top pesto using part of the vegetable that is usually thrown away.

One of the wonderful things about the market is that you sometimes get two for one - freshly dug root vegetables such as beetroot and carrots often come with their leaves which can also be used. Cook beetroot leaves like silver beet, and carrot tops can be used as a herb or salad green, or in pesto as in the following recipe.





Carrot soup with carrot-top pesto

By Jamalia Edwards



Soup

1 medium onion peeled and finely diced

4 cloves of garlic

4 Tbsp oil

4 carrots

4 Tbsp of finely chopped parsley (including stalks)

4 Tbsp of finely chopped coriander (including stalks)

2 tsp salt

1 tsp cracked pepper

2 cups vegetable stock

1 tsp turmeric powder

½ cup coconut milk or

dairy milk



Pesto

Tops of 2 bunches of carrots

Juice and rind of 1 lemon

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup raw almonds

1 small clove of garlic - peeled and crushed



Method

For the pesto:

Place the almonds in a food processor and blitz until they reach the desired consistency. This will depend on the power of your food processor and how chunky you like your pesto.

Add the remainder of the pesto ingredients and blend until pesto forms.

Store in a jar in the fridge.

For the soup:

Melt the oil in a large pot and add the onion, garlic, pepper and salt. Cook on a medium heat until transparent.

Peel and dice carrots and add to the pot. Cook until beginning to soften.

Add the stock, herbs and turmeric powder and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer until the carrots are well cooked.

Remove from the heat and add the coconut milk.

Blend with a stick blender until silky smooth.

Taste and adjust seasoning.

Top with a dash of coconut milk and a teaspoon of pesto.

Vendors

Vegetables, herbs and garlic: Ettrick Gardens, Rosedale Orchard, Oamaru Organics, Caithness Farm, Janefield Hydroponics, Moturata Gardens, Waewae Permaculture. Olive oil: Dunford Grove.

Cauliflower and leek frittata

(author unknown)



Frittata is one of the most versatile dishes. You can use virtually any vegetable, either fresh or leftovers. You could use milk instead of cream, butter or oil instead of ghee and even replace the delicious smoky tamari seeds with a pickle - I particularly enjoy the orange and lemon pickle from Tartan Sari on frittatas and omelettes.



2 Tbsp ghee

1 large leek, thinly sliced, green leaves included

1 small cauliflower head, cut into florets

Salt and cracked pepper

6 free-range eggs

½ cup of cream

½ cup grated cheddar cheese (optional)

Handful smoky tamari seeds.



Method

Heat a heavy-based, oven-safe frying pan (preferably cast iron) over a low/moderate heat and add the ghee. Once melted, add the leek and sauté for 2 minutes to soften. Add the cauliflower with a pinch of salt and continue to sauté, stirring often, until the vegetables are tender and beginning to caramelise (around 10 minutes).

Whisk the eggs and cream in a bowl to combine, season with salt and pepper. Turn the heat up high and pour egg mixture over the vegetables, run a spatula around the edge of the pan and move/tilt the pan around so uncooked egg can run underneath, cook for 2-3 mins. Scatter the grated cheese over the top then sprinkle with the seeds.

Put frittata into the preheated oven and bake for 15-20mins until puffy and golden.

Check it is cooked in the centre with a small knife, if not, cook for a further 5 minutes.

Serve hot or cold, with relish, green salad and sourdough bread.



Smoky tamari seeds

1 cup pumpkin seeds

1 cup sunflower seeds

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp tamari



MethodPreheat the oven to 150degC. Spread the seeds in a single layer on a large baking tray.

Place in hot oven and roast for 10mins then shake tray and roast further 10mins. Once seeds are golden, remove from the oven and, while they are still warm, add the paprika and drizzle over the tamari.

Toss to combine then leave to cool on the tray.

Keep in an airtight container.

Vendors

Ghee and cream: Holy Cow. Leeks and cauliflower: Oamaru Organics, Ettrick Gardens, Waewae Permaculture, Caithness Farm. Eggs: Agreeable Nature. Cheese: Evansdale Cheese, Whitestone Cheese.



Fish Stew

By Amy Dougherty



The Otago Farmers Market is one of the few selling fresh, locally caught fish. A meaty fish is good in a stew as it doesn’t fall apart so easily. Amy uses gurnard here, but monk fish would also be good or, in fact, any of the variety of fillets they sell, depending on what has been caught the day before.



500g gurnard

3 Tbsp black bean / chilli oil

2 onions

4 cloves garlic

3 sticks celery, including the tops

2 carrots

2-3 potatoes peeled and cut in chunks

1 green capsicum

½ cup white wine

1 can whole tomatoes

500ml vegetable or fish stock

1 lime

Crusty bread to serve



Method

Put the black bean or chilli oil in a large heavy-based pot and heat. Cut the onions, celery and carrots into good-sized chunks and cook off for 5 minutes.

Pour in the stock and add the tin of tomatoes, bring to a boil, then simmer. Add potatoes and cook for 20 minutes.

Taste and season the stew. It may need to be thickened, so I use 1 Tbsp cornflour and 2 Tbsp water, add that, and let it cook in.

Roughly cut the celery greens and capsicum, set side.

Cut the fish into good size chunks. Once you are happy with the flavour of the stew add the last 3 remaining ingredients. Zest a lime and (cut the peel to garnish), squeeze the juice over the soup and sprinkle the zest.

Place the peel on each bowl of soup. Serve with your favourite crusty bread.



Vendors

Fish: Harbour Fish. Onions: Ettrick Gardens, Caithness Farm, Oamaru Organics. Garlic: Moturata Gardens, Ettrick Gardens & Rosedale Orchard. Celery: Oamaru Organics, Ettrick Gardens Carrots: Ettrick Gardens, Caithness Farm, Waewae Permaculture. Potatoes: Caithness Farm, Ettrick Gardens, Oamaru Organics. Capsicum: Ettrick Gardens, Kakanui Produce. Bread: Gilberts Fine Food Beanos Bakery, Breads & More.









