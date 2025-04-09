Time to get comfy

Vanya Insull is known for her every day dinners that are perfect for family mealtimes. PHOTOS: MELANIE JENKINS

In Vanya Insull’s latest cook book Everyday Comfort Food, she has included some of her most popular recipes, but also some new ones including slow-cooked meals.

‘‘There’s something so satisfying about coming home to the mouth-watering aroma of slow-cooked dinner, knowing its going to taste amazing and the hard work is already done.’’

Known as ‘‘VJ Cooks’’ on social media Insull, who lives in Taupō, is known for her everyday dinners that are perfect for family mealtimes.

‘‘Easy, tasty family meals that you can get on the table quickly or with little fuss.’’

Here she shares some of her favourite easy comfort foods as well as an Easter treat - Snickers cheesecake.

THE BOOK

Recipes extracted from Everyday Comfort Food by Vanya Insull, photography by Melanie Jenkins (Flash Studios), published by Allen & Unwin NZ, RRP $39.99.

Lamb and spinach filo pie

This pie was inspired by the beautiful flavours of Mediterranean food, after a holiday to Greece.

The spiced lamb goes well with the spinach and ricotta mix and is further complemented by the crunchy filo pastry on top.

Although this pie requires a little bit of time and effort to make, it is sure to impress your family and guests.

Serve with a fresh salad.

Serves 4-6

Ready in: 55 minutes

Spiced lamb

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

400g lamb mince

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp dried mixed herbs

1 tsp white sugar

1 tsp salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

2 tsp plain flour

400g can crushed tomatoes

Spinach and ricotta layer

300g frozen spinach

1 cup grated cheese

250g ricotta

salt and cracked black pepper, to season

Filo topping

5 sheets filo pastry

2 Tbsp butter, melted

Method

To make the spiced lamb, heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and saute for a few minutes.

Add the mince and cook until brown.

Add the cinnamon, cumin, mixed herbs, sugar, salt and pepper and cook while stirring. Sprinkle over the flour and stir to combine. Pour in the crushed tomatoes and stir to combine. Remove from the heat.

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.

To make the spinach and ricotta layer, place the spinach in a microwave-proof bowl and microwave for 2 minutes. Transfer to a sieve and squeeze out the excess water.

Add the spinach, cheese and ricotta to a large bowl. Season well with salt and pepper and mix to combine.

Spoon the spiced lamb into the base of a baking dish. Spread out to the edges. Spoon the spinach and ricotta over the top and spread out to the edges.

To make the filo topping, brush a sheet of filo with melted butter and scrunch softly. Place on top of the pie filling. Repeat with the remaining filo until the filling is completely covered.

Bake for 25 minutes until golden and crispy.

Serve immediately with a fresh salad.

Tips and tricks

This is a great recipe to double for a dinner party.

Snickers cheesecake

I love this cheesecake. It is super versatile so you can use your favourite type of chocolate bar.

It’s best to set this overnight - it will cut cleanly the next day.

Serves 12

Ready in: 30 minutes plus setting time

250g packet malt biscuits

125g butter, melted

2×44g Snickers bars, chopped

Cheesecake filling

190g milk chocolate, melted

500g cream cheese

¼ cup brown sugar

2×44g Snickers bars, diced

125ml thickened cream

Method

Line the base of a 23cm spring-form cake tin with baking paper.

Place the biscuits in a food processor and blitz to a fine crumb. Add the melted butter and blitz again until combined.

Pour the biscuit mixture into the lined tin. Spread out to the edges and push down with the back of a spoon. Place in the fridge to chill.

To make the cheesecake filling, melt the milk chocolate in a glass bowl in the microwave. Set aside to cool slightly.

Place the cream cheese and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer. Mix together with a paddle attachment on high for a few minutes, scraping down the sides as you go.

Add the cooled chocolate to the bowl and mix until incorporated. Add the diced Snickers and mix through. Add the thickened cream and mix for a minute until thick and everything is combined.

Pour the filling on top of the chilled base and spread out evenly. Top with the chopped Snickers. Place in the fridge overnight to set completely.

Once set, remove from the tin. Carefully remove the baking paper from the base and place on a cake plate. Leave at room temperature to soften for about 20 minutes before slicing and serving.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days.

Tips and tricks

Cheesecakes always benefit from a long setting time. If you have to make it on the day you want to serve it, make it as early as possible in the morning.

Apricot chicken tray bake

This recipe may be a little retro, but let me tell you, the flavours are still amazing. The best thing about this meal is how simple it is to prepare. Simply add the ingredients to the baking dish and let the oven do all of the work.

Serves 6

Ready in: 70 minutes

1 kg boneless, skinless chicken thighs

410g can apricot halves in juice

1 Tbsp crushed garlic

2 tsp ground cumin

3 Tbsp dark soy sauce

2 Tbsp cornflour

30g sliced almonds

To serve

steamed white rice

sliced spring onion

steamed green vegetables

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan bake.

Cut each chicken thigh into three pieces and add to a large baking dish.

Drain the can of apricot halves, reserving the juice for later. Scatter the apricot halves over the chicken.

Add the garlic, cumin, soy sauce and cornflour to 100 ml of the reserved apricot juice, and mix together. Pour over the chicken.

Bake for 40 minutes.

Turn the chicken over and scatter with the almonds.

Bake for a further 10 minutes, until the chicken is golden and cooked through.

Serve on top of fluffy rice with spring onion to garnish and steamed greens on the side.

Tips and tricks

Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 3 months. Reheat until piping hot before serving.

This could also be served on top of mashed potatoes.