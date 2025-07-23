Wednesday, 23 July 2025

Let a little sun spill over with every sip of these beauties

    By Mark Henderson
    It won’t have escaped your notice that we are in the depths of winter, though on the positive side we are now quite a bit past the shortest day so we should gradually see some improvement on the daylight front. Consequently it seems a good time to feature two wine styles that are just brimming with summer sunshine in a glass.

    Firstly a trio of rose wines that will keep fans of this style very happy. To follow, a trio of sauvignon blancs, with the Tohu and Kono wines recently awarded best buy status by influential United States magazine Wine Enthusiast: I can see why. The sun might not be having much impact here now but it is spilling over in each and every glass of these wines.

     

    2024 Te Kairanga Martinborough Pinot Noir Rose

    Price RRP $25.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Attractive nose of fruit 
    pastille, strawberries 
    and cream, along with 
    spicy hints. Draws you 
    in. That fruit pastille-like 
    note continues on the 
    palate, balanced by a 
    refreshing tanginess 
    that hints at preserved 
    lemon. Good mouthfeel 
    and palate weight 
    behind this. Fresh, 
    bright, settles into a 
    lovely groove and oh so 
    easy to enjoy now.


    www.tkwine.co.nz

     

    2024 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Rose

    Price RRP $24
    Rating Excellent

    A touch subtle at first, a 
    sense of being drier. 
    Opens up to summer 
    berries, spice/pepper 
    nuances, flirting with 
    savoury aspects. Nice 
    creaminess in the 
    mouth, fruit sweetness 
    balanced by refreshing 
    piquancy, cooling 
    acidity, a linear quality, 
    good structure and 
    length. Rather than a 
    ball-tearer this is 
    complex, well-
    integrated and refined, 
    growing beautifully in 
    the glass.


    www.riverbyestate.com

     

    2024 Coal Pit Central Otago Pinot Noir Rose 

    Price RRP $38
    Rating Excellent

    Again the subtlety card 
    before fruit jelly, red 
    apple, nectarine and a 
    stony mineral quality 
    reveal themselves. 
    Great texture, 
    chewiness to the 
    structure, silkiness 
    building, while the 
    flavours swell as it 
    flows to a long close. 
    Fleshes out nicely on 
    nose and palate with 
    air. Still some youthful 
    tautness; while already 
    enjoyable I suspect it 
    will really hit its straps 
    in the months ahead.


    www.coalpitwine.com

     

    2024 Tohu Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc

    Price RRP $18.99
    Rating Excellent

    Aromas jump out of the 
    glass, gooseberry, 
    passionfruit, cut grass, 
    herb, typically vibrant 
    Ripely fruited, round 
    and supple on entry 
    before the acidity gets 
    into its work keeping 
    this zesty. Gooseberry 
    and feijoa now, 
    mouthfilling, vibrant, 
    great flavour intensity 
    and balance. 
    Completely engaging, 
    it’s hard to imagine 
    anyone not enjoying a 
    glass of this.


    www.tohuwines.co.nz

     

    2023 Coal Pit Proprietor’s Reserve Central Otago Sauvignon Blanc

    Price RRP $45
    Rating Excellent

    Fascinating nose 
    triggering different 
    impressions, smoke, 
    snow pea, grassy aspects 
    along with a sense of 
    sumptuousness. Powerful 
    palate, flavours dancing 
    between herb, citrus and 
    snow pea, with an almost 
    minty backdrop. A drier 
    expression, a cooling core 
    of acidity brings real 
    raciness, I suspect a 
    wonderful food choice. 
    Not your typical SB — 
    bravo to that, a wine to 
    contemplate.


    www.coalpitwine.com

     

    2024 Kono Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

    Price RRP $18.99
    Rating Very Good to Excellent

    Typically bold, very true 
    to the grape, 
    grassiness, fresh pea, 
    capsicum, with ripe 
    gooseberry joining the 
    fray. Classic 
    expression, carrying 
    those characters 
    through on to the 
    palate, herbal notes too 
    now and while there is 
    fruit sweetness on the 
    front palate it closes 
    relatively dry with good 
    carry. Plenty to get your 
    teeth into here.


    www.konowines.co.nz