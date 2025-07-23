Let a little sun spill over with every sip of these beauties

It won’t have escaped your notice that we are in the depths of winter, though on the positive side we are now quite a bit past the shortest day so we should gradually see some improvement on the daylight front. Consequently it seems a good time to feature two wine styles that are just brimming with summer sunshine in a glass.

Firstly a trio of rose wines that will keep fans of this style very happy. To follow, a trio of sauvignon blancs, with the Tohu and Kono wines recently awarded best buy status by influential United States magazine Wine Enthusiast: I can see why. The sun might not be having much impact here now but it is spilling over in each and every glass of these wines.

2024 Te Kairanga Martinborough Pinot Noir Rose

PriceRating

Attractive nose of fruit

pastille, strawberries

and cream, along with

spicy hints. Draws you

in. That fruit pastille-like

note continues on the

palate, balanced by a

refreshing tanginess

that hints at preserved

lemon. Good mouthfeel

and palate weight

behind this. Fresh,

bright, settles into a

lovely groove and oh so

easy to enjoy now.



www.tkwine.co.nz

2024 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Rose

A touch subtle at first, a

sense of being drier.

Opens up to summer

berries, spice/pepper

nuances, flirting with

savoury aspects. Nice

creaminess in the

mouth, fruit sweetness

balanced by refreshing

piquancy, cooling

acidity, a linear quality,

good structure and

length. Rather than a

ball-tearer this is

complex, well-

integrated and refined,

growing beautifully in

the glass.

PriceRating



www.riverbyestate.com

2024 Coal Pit Central Otago Pinot Noir Rose

PriceRating

Again the subtlety card

before fruit jelly, red

apple, nectarine and a

stony mineral quality

reveal themselves.

Great texture,

chewiness to the

structure, silkiness

building, while the

flavours swell as it

flows to a long close.

Fleshes out nicely on

nose and palate with

air. Still some youthful

tautness; while already

enjoyable I suspect it

will really hit its straps

in the months ahead.



www.coalpitwine.com

2024 Tohu Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc

PriceRating

Aromas jump out of the

glass, gooseberry,

passionfruit, cut grass,

herb, typically vibrant

Ripely fruited, round

and supple on entry

before the acidity gets

into its work keeping

this zesty. Gooseberry

and feijoa now,

mouthfilling, vibrant,

great flavour intensity

and balance.

Completely engaging,

it’s hard to imagine

anyone not enjoying a

glass of this.



www.tohuwines.co.nz

2023 Coal Pit Proprietor’s Reserve Central Otago Sauvignon Blanc

PriceRating

Fascinating nose

triggering different

impressions, smoke,

snow pea, grassy aspects

along with a sense of

sumptuousness. Powerful

palate, flavours dancing

between herb, citrus and

snow pea, with an almost

minty backdrop. A drier

expression, a cooling core

of acidity brings real

raciness, I suspect a

wonderful food choice.

Not your typical SB —

bravo to that, a wine to

contemplate.



www.coalpitwine.com

2024 Kono Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

PriceRating

Typically bold, very true

to the grape,

grassiness, fresh pea,

capsicum, with ripe

gooseberry joining the

fray. Classic

expression, carrying

those characters

through on to the

palate, herbal notes too

now and while there is

fruit sweetness on the

front palate it closes

relatively dry with good

carry. Plenty to get your

teeth into here.



www.konowines.co.nz