Let a little sun spill over with every sip of these beauties

Firstly a trio of rose wines that will keep fans of this style very happy. To follow, a trio of sauvignon blancs, with the Tohu and Kono wines recently awarded best buy status by influential United States magazine Wine Enthusiast: I can see why. The sun might not be having much impact here now but it is spilling over in each and every glass of these wines.
2024 Te Kairanga Martinborough Pinot Noir Rose
Rating Very Good to Excellent
Attractive nose of fruit
pastille, strawberries
and cream, along with
spicy hints. Draws you
in. That fruit pastille-like
note continues on the
palate, balanced by a
refreshing tanginess
that hints at preserved
lemon. Good mouthfeel
and palate weight
behind this. Fresh,
bright, settles into a
lovely groove and oh so
easy to enjoy now.
2024 Riverby Estate Single Vineyard Marlborough Rose
Rating Excellent
sense of being drier.
Opens up to summer
berries, spice/pepper
nuances, flirting with
savoury aspects. Nice
creaminess in the
mouth, fruit sweetness
balanced by refreshing
piquancy, cooling
acidity, a linear quality,
good structure and
length. Rather than a
ball-tearer this is
complex, well-
integrated and refined,
growing beautifully in
the glass.
2024 Coal Pit Central Otago Pinot Noir Rose
Rating Excellent
Again the subtlety card
before fruit jelly, red
apple, nectarine and a
stony mineral quality
reveal themselves.
Great texture,
chewiness to the
structure, silkiness
building, while the
flavours swell as it
flows to a long close.
Fleshes out nicely on
nose and palate with
air. Still some youthful
tautness; while already
enjoyable I suspect it
will really hit its straps
in the months ahead.
2024 Tohu Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc
Rating Excellent
Aromas jump out of the
glass, gooseberry,
passionfruit, cut grass,
herb, typically vibrant
Ripely fruited, round
and supple on entry
before the acidity gets
into its work keeping
this zesty. Gooseberry
and feijoa now,
mouthfilling, vibrant,
great flavour intensity
and balance.
Completely engaging,
it’s hard to imagine
anyone not enjoying a
glass of this.
2023 Coal Pit Proprietor’s Reserve Central Otago Sauvignon Blanc
Rating Excellent
Fascinating nose
triggering different
impressions, smoke,
snow pea, grassy aspects
along with a sense of
sumptuousness. Powerful
palate, flavours dancing
between herb, citrus and
snow pea, with an almost
minty backdrop. A drier
expression, a cooling core
of acidity brings real
raciness, I suspect a
wonderful food choice.
Not your typical SB —
bravo to that, a wine to
contemplate.
2024 Kono Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Rating Very Good to Excellent
Typically bold, very true
to the grape,
grassiness, fresh pea,
capsicum, with ripe
gooseberry joining the
fray. Classic
expression, carrying
those characters
through on to the
palate, herbal notes too
now and while there is
fruit sweetness on the
front palate it closes
relatively dry with good
carry. Plenty to get your
teeth into here.