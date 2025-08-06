Wednesday, 6 August 2025

Central Otago Young Viticulturist winner announced

    By Mark Henderson
    Carrick vineyard manager Damon Lovell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Every year I bring attention to both the Young Viticulturist and Young Winemaker competitions as these young men and women are the future of our wine industry; the skills they hone now will be influential in the wines they craft for us in the future.

    The Central Otago leg of the competition took place in early July at Otago Polytechnic's Central Campus in Bannockburn, contestants rotating around various challenges, including irrigation, nutrition, pest and disease, first aid, budgeting, machinery, pruning, wine tasting, and undertaking an interview.

    A large wine industry crowd gathered at lunchtime to cheer on the contestants during the BioStart Hortisports race before enjoying a Fruitfed Supplies barbecue. Later that evening contestants delivered their speeches at the awards dinner held at Carrick.

    Congratulations to Carrick vineyard manager Damon Lovell, who took out the title of 2025 Central Otago Young Viticulturist of the Year. Damon will now go on to represent Otago in the national finals at the end of August. Congratulations also go to Felix Jordan, of Gibbston Valley Winery, who was second, and Matt Hurnen, of Rippon Vineyard, who came third, both taking out some of the challenging sections through the course of the day. Kudos to all who took part.

    Vintage 2025 in Central Otago

    Every year Phil Handford, of Grasshopper Rock, and Misha Wilkinson, of Misha’s Vineyard, send me vintage summaries which I find fascinating reading. This year, Phil has collated data across the past couple of decades to give context to the harvest.

    In 1991, the Central grape harvest was a mere 56 tonnes. In 2025, it was 8700 tonnes though that was well down from the recent peak of nearly 12,600 tonnes in 2022 due to the impact of frost in November last year. The land under vine has remained relatively static since 2012, though has undergone a small boost in the past couple of years rising to a figure of 2163ha. Pinot Noir remains the dominant grape, making up a little under 80% of the harvest on average, with Pinot Gris well back in second spot, Riesling the big loser. Pinot Noir yield per hectare is the lowest since 2010 (again that frost impact), but while volumes will be down, quality looks to be good.

    If you are keen to take a deep dive into the data, visit the blog page on the Grasshopper Rock website.

    International Pinot Noir Day

    All this talk of Central and Pinot Noir is timely as International Pinot Day is August 18. Crack open a bottle to celebrate and these three may add to the temptation!

    2022 Te Kano Land Series Northburn Pinot Noir

     
    Price RRP $85
    Rating Outstanding
     
    Gorgeous nose, hints 
    of humus/funk, 
    florality, schist, mixed 
    berryfruits. Vibrant and 
    fresh, fragrant herbs, 
    spices, mineral, ripe 
    fruit yet not 
    dominating, all framed 
    by great structure and 
    crisp acidity. 
    Superfluous hunting 
    for individuals 
    components as this 
    simply works so well 
    as a whole. Fresh, 
    youthful, beguiling, 
    you are left craving 
    another glass.
     
     

    2022 Nanny Goat Super Nanny Central Otago Pinot Noir

     
    Price RRP $85
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding
     
    Beautiful florality and 
    perfume lead, smoke, 
    charcuterie, all tied 
    together by the fruit. In 
    the mouth this shows 
    its intent, the tannic 
    backbone growing but 
    not dominating, great 
    depth of flavour but light 
    on its feet. Flecks of 
    dried strawberry on the 
    close. Real elegance, 
    refinement, marvellous 
    length and a sense of 
    quiet completeness to 
    this. Super wine.
     
     

    2021 Misha’s Vineyard Verismo Central Otago Pinot Noir

     
    Price RRP $85
    Rating Outstanding
     
    Wonderfully perfumed 
    nose, lifted and 
    brightened by a wisp of 
    balsamic, on a backdrop 
    of red fruits and wild 
    herb. Firmly structured 
    in a good way, again 
    flavour depth without 
    ever seeming heavy, 
    dry, graphite hints, 
    wonderful length. Quite 
    serious and would be a 
    superb accompaniment 
    to food. Great flow 
    through the mouth, the 
    flavours hanging on the 
    close.
     