Central Otago Young Viticulturist winner announced

Carrick vineyard manager Damon Lovell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Every year I bring attention to both the Young Viticulturist and Young Winemaker competitions as these young men and women are the future of our wine industry; the skills they hone now will be influential in the wines they craft for us in the future.

The Central Otago leg of the competition took place in early July at Otago Polytechnic's Central Campus in Bannockburn, contestants rotating around various challenges, including irrigation, nutrition, pest and disease, first aid, budgeting, machinery, pruning, wine tasting, and undertaking an interview.

A large wine industry crowd gathered at lunchtime to cheer on the contestants during the BioStart Hortisports race before enjoying a Fruitfed Supplies barbecue. Later that evening contestants delivered their speeches at the awards dinner held at Carrick.

Congratulations to Carrick vineyard manager Damon Lovell, who took out the title of 2025 Central Otago Young Viticulturist of the Year. Damon will now go on to represent Otago in the national finals at the end of August. Congratulations also go to Felix Jordan, of Gibbston Valley Winery, who was second, and Matt Hurnen, of Rippon Vineyard, who came third, both taking out some of the challenging sections through the course of the day. Kudos to all who took part.

Vintage 2025 in Central Otago

Every year Phil Handford, of Grasshopper Rock, and Misha Wilkinson, of Misha’s Vineyard, send me vintage summaries which I find fascinating reading. This year, Phil has collated data across the past couple of decades to give context to the harvest.

In 1991, the Central grape harvest was a mere 56 tonnes. In 2025, it was 8700 tonnes though that was well down from the recent peak of nearly 12,600 tonnes in 2022 due to the impact of frost in November last year. The land under vine has remained relatively static since 2012, though has undergone a small boost in the past couple of years rising to a figure of 2163ha. Pinot Noir remains the dominant grape, making up a little under 80% of the harvest on average, with Pinot Gris well back in second spot, Riesling the big loser. Pinot Noir yield per hectare is the lowest since 2010 (again that frost impact), but while volumes will be down, quality looks to be good.

If you are keen to take a deep dive into the data, visit the blog page on the Grasshopper Rock website.

International Pinot Noir Day

All this talk of Central and Pinot Noir is timely as International Pinot Day is August 18. Crack open a bottle to celebrate and these three may add to the temptation!

2022 Te Kano Land Series Northburn Pinot Noir

RRP $85 Price

Rating Outstanding

Gorgeous nose, hints

of humus/funk,

florality, schist, mixed

berryfruits. Vibrant and

fresh, fragrant herbs,

spices, mineral, ripe

fruit yet not

dominating, all framed

by great structure and

crisp acidity.

Superfluous hunting

for individuals

components as this

simply works so well

as a whole. Fresh,

youthful, beguiling,

you are left craving

another glass.

2022 Nanny Goat Super Nanny Central Otago Pinot Noir

RRP $85 Price

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Beautiful florality and

perfume lead, smoke,

charcuterie, all tied

together by the fruit. In

the mouth this shows

its intent, the tannic

backbone growing but

not dominating, great

depth of flavour but light

on its feet. Flecks of

dried strawberry on the

close. Real elegance,

refinement, marvellous

length and a sense of

quiet completeness to

this. Super wine.

2021 Misha’s Vineyard Verismo Central Otago Pinot Noir

RRP $85 Price

Rating Outstanding

Wonderfully perfumed

nose, lifted and

brightened by a wisp of

balsamic, on a backdrop

of red fruits and wild

herb. Firmly structured

in a good way, again

flavour depth without

ever seeming heavy,

dry, graphite hints,

wonderful length. Quite

serious and would be a

superb accompaniment

to food. Great flow

through the mouth, the

flavours hanging on the

close.