Max flavour in just one pot

Photo: supplied

One of the most useful cooking lessons Annabel has imparted upon Rose is being kitchen savvy. Being able to conjure up a delicious dinner with minimal effort, often just a handful of ingredients, is so satisfying. With the busy lives we all lead, knowing which shortcuts are worthwhile — and which steps you should never miss — is a lifelong skill that pays off again and again.

With this in mind, we are sharing two one-pot recipes, which provide maximum flavour with minimal effort and cleanup. A win-win! First up, we have a gorgeous one-pot chicken with orzo and fennel. Hearty and delicious, this comforting meal is perfect for a cozy winter dinner.

By first browning the chicken and sauteing the vegetables, you ensure you coax as much flavour out of your ingredients as possible — don’t skip these steps! The orzo has such a satisfying bite and soaks up the flavours of the chicken and vegetables well — you’re left with an unctuous melt-in-your-mouth result that will earn you hours of accolades. As you’re making it in a covered stock pot, it’s also easily transportable for winter potlucks and neighbours’ houses when needed.

The reason this recipe works and the orzo doesn’t get too soft and overcooked comes down to the quantity of cooking liquid used. This same principle applies to our next dish, where the pasta actually cooks in the sauce.

Pantry puttanesca is a year-round favourite in both of our households. This is a knockout recipe, especially for those who love savoury salty flavours (as we very much do). Made with a handful of ingredients that are likely already in your pantry, this is the perfect thing to make when you’re in a pinch and don’t have time to run to the store.

By cooking the pasta in the tomato sauce (rather than in a pot of boiling salted water), not only does the amazing flavour in the sauce infuse through the pasta, but all the additional starch from the pasta goes into the dish as it cooks. The result? An incredible flavour and beautiful silky texture, without the addition of any cream or cheese.

This recipe is great to riff off, too — we will often add a can of drained and rinsed butter beans or chickpeas for extra fibre and protein, and a couple of handfuls of baby spinach are always welcome. This is also excellent with diced roasted eggplant when it’s in season.

We hope these easy recipes provide you with comfort and nourishment in the cozy weeks to come!

With love,

Annabel & Rose

Note

For delicious dinner inspiration, sign up for Annabel and Rose Langbein’s weekly newsletter, "What to Cook Tonight". Delivered to your inbox every Sunday. Sign up at: langbeinnewsletter.substack.com

Photo: supplied

One-pot chicken with orzo and fennel

Ready in 1hr

Serves 4-6

Suitable for DF / GF / RSF

Ingredients

3 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs (see note)

1 tsp salt

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 onion, diced

1 large head of fennel, halved lengthways, then thinly sliced lengthways

1 large leek, white part halved and thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 cups orzo, risoni or gluten-free equivalent

4 cups chicken stock

1×400g can of cherry tomatoes in juice

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

12-16 pitted Sicilian Castelvetrano olives

2 Tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup coarsely chopped parsley, to serve

Method

Preheat your oven to 180°C fanbake. Heat 1 Tbsp of the oil in a Dutch oven or heavy, deep-sided roasting dish over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with œ tsp salt and several grinds of pepper. Add to the heated oil, four pieces at a time, and brown well all over (3-4 minutes each side). The trick here is to wait until you can easily turn the chicken without the skin tearing.

Transfer the browned chicken to a plate, then repeat the process with the remaining chicken. Set aside.

Add the onion, fennel, leek and garlic to the dish. Give it a good stir and gently cook for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened without browning.

Add the browned chicken, orzo or risoni, chicken stock, cherry tomatoes, lemon zest, and olives to the dish. Season with remaining salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer, stir, then cover and bake in your preheated oven for 30 minutes.

Remove from the oven and allow the dish to stand for 5 minutes without uncovering. Squeeze over lemon juice, sprinkle with parsley, and gently stir to combine. Check seasoning and adjust to taste. Serve at once.

Note

If making this dish with bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, add an extra 10 minutes to the oven cooking time.

Photo: supplied

One-pot pantry puttanesca

Ready in 30min

Serves 4-6

Suitable for 4DF RSF

Ingredients

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1x60g can of anchovies in oil

6 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp chilli flakes (optional)

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1x400g can chopped tomatoes

salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste (depending on how salty your stock is, you may not need it)

500g dried spaghetti or fettuccine

1x400g can of oil-packed tuna, drained and flaked (optional)

½ cup Kalamata olives, crushed with the back of a knife to remove pits, coarsely chopped

½ cup chopped parsley or basil

¼ cup capers

Method

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add anchovies, garlic, tomato paste, and chilli flakes, if using, and fry, stirring to break up anchovies, for 2–3 minutes.

Add stock and tomatoes, season with salt and pepper, and bring to a boil. Add pasta, mixing it into the sauce as it softens and stirring to prevent clumping. Bring back to a boil, stir again, then reduce heat to a low simmer, cover and cook, lifting the lid to stir every few minutes so it doesn’t catch in the bottom of the pot, until pasta is just al dente (about 10 minutes).

Add tuna, if using, olives, parsley/basil, and capers, reserving a little parsley/basil for garnish. Lightly stir so as not to break up the tuna too much. Serve at once, garnished with extra parsley/basil, if desired.