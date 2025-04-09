Easter spiced biscuits

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
These cute biscuits have a hint of Easter spice and a touch of whisky (optional).
I finished them off by icing them to add a holiday touch.
Preparation time: 15 minutes
Cooking time: 15-20 minutes
Skill: easy
Makes 24
50g currants
25ml whisky (optional)
100g butter, softened
100g sugar
½ tsp vanilla essence
100g self-raising flour, plus extra for dusting
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp mixed spice
2 eggs
Icing
250g icing sugar
Hot water
Food colouring and decorations (optional)
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan-forced).
Soak the currants in the whisky for 10 minutes or longer, if possible.
Add the butter, sugar and vanilla to the bowl of a food processor and blend until creamy.
Add the eggs one at a time, blending well between each addition.
Add the flour and spices and blend until just combined.
Add the soaked currants and whisky, if using, or otherwise just add the currants. Mix through.
Turn the dough out on to a lightly-floured work top.
Roll the dough out to 5mm thick. Using a small to medium biscuit cutter, cut out and place on to a baking paper-lined tray.
Bake for 15 minutes or until firm and lightly-coloured.
Cool completely.
To make the icing, add the icing sugar to a small mixing bowl. Add a drop of hot water and stir to combine. Continue adding a drop of water until you have a thin icing consistency. If you are wanting different colours, separate into bowls and add desired colours.
Holding the biscuit flat, dip the top of the biscuit lightly into the icing. Allow excess to drain off, flip and allow to set.
Will last for five days in an airtight jar.