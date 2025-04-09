Wednesday, 9 April 2025

Easter spiced biscuits

    By Alison Lambert
    PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT
    PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT
    I always like to have a jar of biscuits on hand at home to enjoy at any time of the day.

    These cute biscuits have a hint of Easter spice and a touch of whisky (optional).

    I finished them off by icing them to add a holiday touch.

     

    Preparation time: 15 minutes

    Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

    Skill: easy

    Makes 24

    50g currants

    25ml whisky (optional)

    100g butter, softened

    100g sugar

    ½ tsp vanilla essence

    100g self-raising flour, plus extra for dusting

    1 tsp ground cinnamon

    1 tsp mixed spice

    2 eggs

     

    Icing

    250g icing sugar

    Hot water

    Food colouring and decorations (optional)

     

    Method

    Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan-forced).

    Soak the currants in the whisky for 10 minutes or longer, if possible.

    Add the butter, sugar and vanilla to the bowl of a food processor and blend until creamy.

    Add the eggs one at a time, blending well between each addition.

    Add the flour and spices and blend until just combined.

    Add the soaked currants and whisky, if using, or otherwise just add the currants. Mix through.

    Turn the dough out on to a lightly-floured work top.

    Roll the dough out to 5mm thick. Using a small to medium biscuit cutter, cut out and place on to a baking paper-lined tray.

    Bake for 15 minutes or until firm and lightly-coloured.

    Cool completely.

    To make the icing, add the icing sugar to a small mixing bowl. Add a drop of hot water and stir to combine. Continue adding a drop of water until you have a thin icing consistency. If you are wanting different colours, separate into bowls and add desired colours.

    Holding the biscuit flat, dip the top of the biscuit lightly into the icing. Allow excess to drain off, flip and allow to set.

    Will last for five days in an airtight jar.

     

