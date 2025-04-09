Easter spiced biscuits

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

These cute biscuits have a hint of Easter spice and a touch of whisky (optional).

I finished them off by icing them to add a holiday touch.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15-20 minutes

Skill: easy

Makes 24

50g currants

25ml whisky (optional)

100g butter, softened

100g sugar

½ tsp vanilla essence

100g self-raising flour, plus extra for dusting

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp mixed spice

2 eggs

Icing

250g icing sugar

Hot water

Food colouring and decorations (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan-forced).

Soak the currants in the whisky for 10 minutes or longer, if possible.

Add the butter, sugar and vanilla to the bowl of a food processor and blend until creamy.

Add the eggs one at a time, blending well between each addition.

Add the flour and spices and blend until just combined.

Add the soaked currants and whisky, if using, or otherwise just add the currants. Mix through.

Turn the dough out on to a lightly-floured work top.

Roll the dough out to 5mm thick. Using a small to medium biscuit cutter, cut out and place on to a baking paper-lined tray.

Bake for 15 minutes or until firm and lightly-coloured.

Cool completely.

To make the icing, add the icing sugar to a small mixing bowl. Add a drop of hot water and stir to combine. Continue adding a drop of water until you have a thin icing consistency. If you are wanting different colours, separate into bowls and add desired colours.

Holding the biscuit flat, dip the top of the biscuit lightly into the icing. Allow excess to drain off, flip and allow to set.

Will last for five days in an airtight jar.