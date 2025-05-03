Dodgshun wins

Mrs Dodgshun, of Dunedin, winner of the Otago Ladies Golf Championship. Otago Witness, 12.5.1925

The ladies’ golf tournament was brought to a conclusion on the Balmacewen Links on Saturday, when the final round of the championship of Otago was played. The event was won by Mrs Dodgshun, who recently won the Canterbury ladies’ championship. Mrs Dodgshun (Dunedin) beat Mrs Orbell (Oamaru), 6 up and 5 to play. Mrs Dodgshun quickly established a lead, and was 5 up in 6 holes, the second hole being halved. From this point she never really looked back, and was never less than 3 up. The 8th hole was the only one at which she did not do herself justice, and this cost her six strokes, while Mrs Orbell did it in 5. As Mrs Orbell had also won the 7th, this reduced her deficit to three, but she lost the 9th, and the 10th was halved.

Mrs Dodgshun got the long hole in a perfect 5, the 12th was halved, and the match ended at the 13th, which Mrs Dodgshun won in 5. The 13 holes were played by the winner in seven over fours.

Otago’s trusty bank

The annual business done by the Dunedin Savings Bank repays attention. This institution continues to supply emphatic evidence that the advantages which it offers as a convenient repository for the savings of the people are extensively appreciated. It is something for a purely local institution to be able to show that during the past financial year it was entrusted with deposits amounting to over half a million , and that the excess of deposits over withdrawals for the period amounted to £86,445. The increase in the deposits last year, as compared with the preceding year, was £59,000. During the last ten years the deposits increased from £48,162 in twelve months to £520,151. That is remarkable progress. To-day the bank has well over ten thousand depositors on its books, for whom it holds over a million. That is certainly a striking example of expansion. The newly-opened North Dunedin branch during the first four weeks of its existence received deposits amounting to as much as £10,274, while the withdrawals amounted to £104 only. — editorial

Mosgiel priests’ school’s 25th

Impressive celebrations in connection with the silver jubilee of Holy Cross College were inaugurated yesterday at St Joseph’s Cathedral, Dunedin. It may readily be understood that the attainment of the seminary’s first quarter of a century of achievement occasioned great enthusiasm among all the friends of the seminary. Commencing at 11 o’clock there was Pontifical High Mass in the presence in the sanctuary of visiting archbishops and bishops, many of the clergy occupying front rows of seats in the nave. There were also assembled in the nave a large number of students of the college, and the congregation filled the cathedral to its utmost capacity. Bishop Whyte was the celebrant.

Voting glitch in Oamaru

The recent municipal election in Oamaru is likely to produce interesting developments. At one of the outlying booths a large number of electors could not gain admission when the booth was closed at 7 o’clock. The Mayor (Mr J. McDiarmid) obtained authority from the returning officer to reopen the booth, and many voters were admitted after the closing hour. A petition for a magisterial inquiry will probably be lodged. In the meantime the returning officer has asked the Minister of Internal Affairs to issue an Order-in-Council validating his action.

Motorists pay to fix roads

Practical appreciation of the efforts of the Otago Motor Club to improve roads in the vicinity of Dunedin is shown by the ready response to the club’s appeal for £1100 to improve the Main North road and the Leith-Waitati road, and to make these roads suitable for motoring. The effort to raise the required sum has extended over two weeks only and already £900 is in sight. Mr H. Halliday, chairman of the campaign for raising the required sum, has thrown his usual energy and enthusiasm into the work, and results show that he and his committee have had the loyal support of motorists. A sum of £200 is yet required, and the executive of the club confidently expect that all motorists will assist in this forward move. — ODT, 4.5.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden