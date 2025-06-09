Two hurt in Dunedin motorway crash

The crash caused traffic to back up on the motorway on Monday afternoon. Photos: Stephen Jaquiery

Two people have been taken to hospital after a four-car crash on Dunedin's Southern Motorway in Caversham.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash about 3pm today.

She said the road was blocked for a short time but had since cleared.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two ambulances responded and two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital, one in a moderate condition, the other in a minor condition.

An NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi spokesman said contractors were required to clean up debris and oil spilled on the road.

He said one lane was kept open so no road closure was required.

Traffic was crawling and could be seen backed up to the Oval.