Highway bosses may look at South

An awkward moment on the Kawarau Gorge road between Arrowtown and Gibbston (future SH6) as cars meet head-on. — Otago Witness, 14.4.1925

The South Island Motor Union recently wrote to Mr M.H. Wynyard, motorists’ representative on the Main Highways Board, suggesting that he should make a tour of the South Island with a view to acquainting himself with motorists’ requirements in respect of roads.

Mr Wynyard has replied as follows; "I am interested in what you say and may mention that members of the board have given contemplation to a tour of the South Island. It will not be possible for me to go further south, but I will ascertain at the board meeting this week when the South Island tour can be arranged, and I will let you know what has been settled. I recognise the need for familiarising oneself with the roading conditions in all parts of the dominion. As to the interests of motorists generally, you may be assured that they are by no means neglected. Regarding the conditions of individual roads, the board is taking up the question of the proper maintenance with those local bodies, both in the North and South Islands, who are not carrying it out in a satisfactory manner. It is not possible, of course, to know, unless complaints are made, of all such cases, and I would suggest that your union, or any motor association should advise the board of any instances where you consider that the roads are being neglected. In such case the board will obtain a report from its local representatives, and if the circumstances justify the complaint action would be taken in the direction of requiring more adequate maintenance."

Will trams cope with expo?

The construction of the line to the Exhibition site constitutes only an instalment of the provision which must be made for coping with a traffic that will be exceptionally heavy for a period of not less than six months. The necessary complement to the construction of the new line must be the provision of rolling-stock to carry the traffic. It will probably not be extravagant to say that the rolling-stock of the Tramways Department was fully employed last week in order to meet the demand created by the presence of a considerable number of visitors to town. It is a safe prediction, however, that during the Exhibition there will continuously be a larger number of visitors in Dunedin than there was last week. The extension of the area served by the tramway system would in ordinary circumstances necessitate the employment of additional stock. The circumstances of the Exhibition season will, however, be extraordinary. There will not only be an enlarged system of operations, but there will be also an exceptional amount of traffic. — editorial

South Africa war remembered

A memorial service in connection with the Peace of Vereeniging was held at the Fallen Soldiers’ Monument in the Oval yesterday. It was the twenty-third anniversary of the conclusion of the Boer war, and the memorial service was largely attended. A hymn having been sung, Major Bell read a portion of the Scriptures, the Rev D. Dutton then engaging in prayer. The band of the 1st Otago Battalion, under the direction of Signor Squarise, played Bennet’s "In Memoriam," at the conclusion of which a number of wreaths were placed upon the monument, and Sergeant-major E. Hunter sounded the "Last Post." After another hymn had been sung the sergeant-major sounded the "Reveille," and the proceedings concluded with the Benediction and the National Anthem. — ODT, 7.6.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden