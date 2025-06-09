Blackhead Rd remains closed after car hits power pole

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Blackhead Rd is expected to remain closed until 5pm after a car crashed into a power pole this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police attended a single vehicle crash on Blackhead Road at about 10.10am this morning after a car collided with a power pole.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported by a member of the public to a medical centre to be assessed, a police spokeswoman said.

An Aurora Energy spokesperson said the road was still closed at about 2pm while the pole was being replaced.

A detour is in place.

Eight properties remain without power after the crash.

The Aurora Energy spokesperson said crews were on track to replace the pole and restore power by 5pm today.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two fire trucks responded and crews remained on scene for site safety and traffic management.

A police spokeswoman said enquiries were being made into the circumstances of the vehicle.

felicity.dear@odt.co.nz