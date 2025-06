A person had to be winched by a helicopter after injuring themselves on a coastal Dunedin track yesterday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said a helicopter was sent to the Tomahawk Lagoon Track 3.48pm yesterday.

One patient was assessed by the helicopter crew then transported to Dunedin Hospital in a minor condition.

Video footage shows the patient being winched up to the helicopter.

