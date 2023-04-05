No-yeast cinnamon buns

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Wonderfully tasty cinnamon buns packed with a cinnamon and brown sugar filling are big, soft, a little sticky and absolutely delicious.
Easily rustled up from pantry ingredients, these no fuss buns can be pulled apart and eaten with your fingers.
With this shortcut method, the mixing is done in the food processor then the dough is shaped and baked.
MAKES 7-12
280g self-raising flour
¼ tsp baking soda
50g caster sugar
50g butter, chilled, and cut into cubes
170g cottage cheese
1/3 cup Greek yoghurt
¼ cup standard milk plus more to mix if needed
Filling
50g dark cane sugar
2 tsp ground cinnamon
100g sultanas
50g butter
Method
Preheat the oven to 200degC.
Grease a 24cm round cake tin or line with baking paper.
Assemble the filling ingredients first.
Combine the sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl and mix well. Weigh out sultanas. Set aside.
Gently heat the butter until very soft. I do this in a covered bowl in the microwave. Set aside.
Place the flour, baking soda and sugar in the food processor and process briefly.
Add the chilled, cubed butter and pulse very briefly until the butter is blended with the flour and is about the size of lentils.
Add the cottage cheese, yoghurt and ¼ cup milk and pulse all together, adding a little extra milk if necessary until the mixture forms a ball around the blades.
Turn out on to a lightly floured surface and knead briefly and lightly for 20-30 seconds. Gently pat the dough out to a rectangle about 30x23cm.
Spread the softened butter evenly over the dough. Sprinkle the sugar and cinnamon mixture over the buttered dough then sprinkle evenly with sultanas.
Roll up the dough from one long side to resemble a Swiss roll. Using a sharp knife, cut the roll into seven to 12 even slices. Arrange the buns, cut side up in the prepared tin, setting them slightly apart.
Bake for about 20 minutes until lightly golden.
Remove from the oven, place on a cooling rack for 5 or 10 minutes then remove the buns from the tin. Gently separate and eat while still warm.
Probably at their best when eaten the same day but still good reheated later.