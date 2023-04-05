No-yeast cinnamon buns

Wonderfully tasty cinnamon buns packed with a cinnamon and brown sugar filling are big, soft, a little sticky and absolutely delicious.



Easily rustled up from pantry ingredients, these no fuss buns can be pulled apart and eaten with your fingers.

With this shortcut method, the mixing is done in the food processor then the dough is shaped and baked.

All of the flavour in less of the time.

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

MAKES 7-12



280g self-raising flour

¼ tsp baking soda

50g caster sugar

50g butter, chilled, and cut into cubes

170g cottage cheese

1/3 cup Greek yoghurt

¼ cup standard milk plus more to mix if needed



Filling

50g dark cane sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

100g sultanas

50g butter



Method