Pomegranate packs a punch

With very little effort you are rewarded with loads of tastes and melting tenderness.

Lamb patties cook quickly, so keep an eye on them to ensure you end up with tender juicy morsels, not dried-out bits of meat.

MAKES 8 PATTIES

700g quality NZ lamb mince

2 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground sumac

1 tsp salt

½ tsp chopped chilli from a jar

1 tsp crushed garlic from a jar

1½ Tbsp pomegranate molasses

1 medium egg, lightly beaten



Spiced yoghurt sauce

1 cup Greek yoghurt, natural

2 tsp finely chopped thyme leaves

1 Tbsp pomegranate molasses

½ tsp ground cumin

Method

Combine the lamb mince, thyme, cumin, paprika, sumac, salt, chilli, garlic, pomegranate molasses and beaten egg. Mix together gently but thoroughly. I do this with my hands. Don't squeeze the meat or overmix as the patty will not be light and juicy.

Form into 8 patties about 7cm in diameter. Cover and leave to rest for up to 30 minutes if time permits.

Meanwhile, make the spiced yoghurt sauce.

Tip the yoghurt into a small bowl and stir in the thyme, pomegranate molasses and ground cumin. Scatter with finely chopped thyme leaves. Chill until serving time.

When ready to cook, brush the patties with olive oil. Cook over a medium-high heat on a barbeque hot plate or a heavy-based frypan.

The cooking time will depend on the thickness of the patty, the heat of the pan and your preference. For a medium-rare patty you will probably need to cook for 3-4 minutes then turn and cook the other side for a couple of minutes. Leave to rest for a few minutes.

To keep warm, cover with non-stick baking paper and a tea towel.

Serve with crusty bread or home-made chips (casually cut fat fingers of potatoes) and a tangy salad using bean sprouts, rocket leaves, cucumber, carrot sticks and spring onions tossed with a zesty dressing.