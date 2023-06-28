Myriad uses for succulent pork

Pork cooked in this way is the most delectably, succulent pork I have ever eaten, writes Joan Bishop.

The meat, after marinating in a flavourful liquid, is then very slowly simmered in this moreish mixture for several hours.

The long leisurely cook produces a meltingly tender pull-apart piece of pork.

Sometimes I serve the pork as a “roast” but the meat is so tender it falls off the bone into raggedy pieces, not neat slices. I don’t think this matters.

However, pork cooked this way is also extra special when served as pulled pork.

While the meat is still warm, using two forks, pull the meat apart into long shreds.

Pile on to warmed buns, into a baguette, wrap in a soft tortilla or serve as an overstuffed sandwich with avocado, soft cheese and your favourite barbecue sauce or pickle.

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Chilli peanut pork

SERVES 8

1.7kg piece of pork leg,

or shoulder, bone in

½ cup peanut butter, (smooth variety)

½ tsp garlic salt

2 tsp ground ginger

¼ cup Thai sweet chilli sauce

3 Tbsp lime juice

2 Tbsp soy sauce

1½ cups chicken stock

Thyme sprigs to garnish

You will also need a large oven bag

Method

Cut the skin from the pork, removing any fat with it.

Weigh the pork and calculate the cooking time. A 1.7kg piece of pork, trimmed of skin and fat, will probably weigh about 1.5kg. Allow 60 minutes per 500g plus one extra hour.

Because the pork is totally immersed in a lot of liquid, it is necessary to add the extra hour to the cooking time. So a 1.5kg piece of pork will cook in 4 hours in an oven preheated to 160degC.

With a small sharp knife cut small deep slits all over the meat and set aside.

Place the peanut butter in a heatproof microwave bowl, cover and place in the microwave. Heat briefly to warm and soften the peanut butter. Remove from the microwave and stir in garlic salt, ground ginger, sweet chilli sauce, lime juice, soy sauce and chicken stock.

Place the pork in a large oven bag and pour the marinade around it. Turn the meat in the marinade so it coats all surfaces well. Tie the top, leaving a tiny opening for steam to escape.

Place the bagged pork in the fridge for an hour or two, or up to 24 hours. Turn the bag over from time to time to allow the marinade to flow around the meat. Bring to room temperature before starting to cook. Preheat the oven to 160degC. Place the bagged pork in the roasting dish and cook in the pre-heated oven for the required time.

Remove from the oven. Slit open the bag and carefully lift the pork on to a warmed serving plate. Cover with foil then a towel to keep the meat warm and allow to rest.

Pour the sauce through a sieve into a warm serving bowl. The sauce can be quite thick and may need to be pushed through with a wooden spoon. Keep warm.

Carve the pork into chunky pieces and arrange on a serving platter, drizzle with sauce, sprinkle over the chopped thyme leaves and garnish with thyme sprigs, or serve as pulled pork.