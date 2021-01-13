Oregano and lemon, skewered chicken

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT flavours sums up summer for me. Dried and fresh oregano combined with fresh juicy lemons and drenched in olive oil — so simple yet so good.

Makes 4

4 boneless chicken thighs

2 tsp dried oregano (Greek if possible)

1 Tbsp fresh oregano

2 lemons

extra virgin olive oil

sea salt

Method

Using one of the lemons, squeeze the juice over the chicken and rub in the dried oregano. Sprinkle with a little salt and let the chicken marinate for 10 minutes.

Cooking the chicken on a grill or hot plate, ensuring your embers are very hot but no flames.

You can skewer the chicken if you have them, by threading the flesh to the skewers so that they cook evenly.

Place the chicken on the grill and you should instantly get a smoky, searing sound. Allow the chicken to sear and cook for 3 minutes, turn and cook for a further 3 minutes. Keep checking your embers are hot, poke around if need be and move some hot embers into the mix.

Turn the chicken over once more and continue cooking for a further 3 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

Roughly chop or mash up the fresh oregano and place in a shallow dish, add the lemon, and about 2 tablespoons of olive oil, season with salt and cracked pepper.

When the chicken is cooked, carefully pull it off the skewers and place directly in the dressing. Toss to coat and eat immediately.