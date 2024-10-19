Save time and make delicious meals

Photo: LFHW

Now is the perfect time to get prepared before the busy summer and festive season, and there’s no better way to do that than by embracing the power of make-ahead meals.

Not only will they save you time and energy, but they will also help reduce food waste and ensure you are eating well throughout the season.

Here’s how you can batch cook and prepare versatile ingredients ahead of time, so you’re ready for any summer occasion without the stress.

START WITH PROTEINS

Proteins are an excellent starting point when it comes to batch cooking. Grilling chicken, roasting lamb, or marinating tofu ahead of time provides a solid foundation for various meals.

For example, a large batch of grilled chicken breasts can be the star of your barbecue one night, sliced into a salad the next day, and then wrapped in a tortilla with veges to make chicken and vegetable fajitas later in the week.

Marinated tofu is just as versatile — it can be grilled for a stir-fry, added to a Buddha bowl, or layered into a sandwich.

Cooking proteins in bulk gives you flexible options for the week ahead and reducing prep time.

BATCH COOK GRAINS

Grains like quinoa and rice can easily be cooked in large batches and stored for several meals. Once prepared, grains serve as the perfect base for multiple dishes.

Toss them into salads, pair them with stir-fries, or mix them into grain bowls.

To ensure they stay safe and fresh, make sure to cool cooked grains quickly by spreading them out on a tray, then transferring them to airtight containers before refrigerating or freezing.

This keeps them at their best and ready to go for your next meal.

It is also important to remember the 2:2:2 rule when dealing with rice.

Cool quickly and get it into the fridge within two hours, safe to eat in the fridge for up to two days and good to freeze for up to two months for best quality.

PREP YOUR VEGGIES

Roasting or grilling vegetables like capsicums, courgettes and carrots in advance can make meal prep a breeze.

Once prepped, these veges can be added to salads, served as sides, or incorporated into wraps.

You can even parboil and freeze potatoes ahead of time, finishing them off in the oven later for quick and crispy roasted potatoes.

Leftover vegetables can be repurposed easily — toss them into a frittata, stir them into a curry, or use them as pizza toppings.

Prepping vegetables ahead reduces the risk of spoilage and ensures you’re making the most of what’s in your fridge.

Pesto can be made in bulk and frozen in ice cube trays. Photo: Getty Images

DON’T FORGET SAUCES AND DRESSINGS

Sauces and dressings can elevate even the simplest meals, and batch cooking them is a smart move.

Pesto, marinara, or vinaigrette can all be made in bulk and frozen in ice cube trays.

This way, you can simply pop out what you need and add a burst of flavour to pasta, salads, or sandwiches.

A home-made tomato marinara is incredibly versatile — it can be used for pasta, pizza, or even as a topping for grilled proteins.

By embracing make-ahead meals and with a little planning and resourcefulness, you can breeze through the season while cutting down on food waste, enjoying more delicious meals with ease.

Chicken and vegetable fajitas

Ingredients

1 Tbsp oil

450g leftover or frozen vegetables

2-3 tsp fajita seasoning

400g can chopped tomatoes (or fresh tomatoes if you have them)

250g leftover roast or barbecued chicken, shredded

8 tortillas

To serve

grated cheese, sour cream

Method

1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the vegetables for 5 minutes.

2. Add the fajita seasoning and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the chopped tomatoes, rinse the can with a dash of water and add to the pan. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Stir in the chicken and heat through.

3. Warm the tortilla wraps according to pack instructions.

4. Divide the chicken mixture between the tortillas, add cheese and roll up.

