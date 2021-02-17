Whittaker's brings back NZ's most requested chocolate block

Image: Supplied

It's back and just in time to curb your lockdown hunger.

One of New Zealand's most requested chocolate blocks is back for the first time since 2014.

Whittaker's has brought back the Hundreds & Thousands king size chocolate block - its most requested flavour of all time.

The block, which replicates the Griffin's Cookie Bear Biscuit, is back for a "limited time only".

Whittaker's co-chief operating officer Holly Whittaker said a petition online last year requesting its return helped bring back the chocolate Kiwis most want.

"We often get requests to bring back limited edition flavours, but Hundreds & Thousands is by far the most requested product of all time, even sparking an online petition last year calling for the flavour's return.

"We're delighted to be able to bring it back once more for a limited time in response to the ongoing requests from our chocolate lovers over the past seven years."

The good news is Whittaker's has produced more this time around so there's no need to panic and binge-buy like what we saw with toilet-paper during last year's lockdowns.

"Given the popularity of this flavour last time around, we've produced more this time but it is still a limited-edition product," Whittaker said.

The Hundreds & Thousands block is made with white chocolate and combined and blended with crunchy biscuit pieces and sprinkles to replicate the taste of the biscuit.

The news has seen Kiwi chocolate lovers go wild.

"Up there with the best news ever," one wrote.

Another added: "I cannot tell you how happy I am about this. I'm going to have to hide it."

Whittaker's Hundreds & Thousands Block is available from supermarkets (in store and online) and other retail outlets nationwide from Monday, February 22 for as long as stocks of this limited edition product last.