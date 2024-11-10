Why you may need to put your black spatula in the bin

High levels of flame retardants have been found in some items made from recycled black plastic, including kitchen utensils. Photo: Getty Images

Another day, another toxin trying to kill us.

This time a deadly compound might be lurking in that quiet, cheap workhorse of the kitchen - your trusty black spatula.

A new study has found high levels of flame retardants in some items made from recycled black plastic including kitchen utensils, toys and other household items. Yet, researchers cautioned against immediately throwing out your black spatula (even though the head author of the new study did exactly that).

The problem is that recycled black plastic often comes from electronic devices. Since the 1970s, flame-retardant chemicals have been added to plastic used in these devices to prevent or slow electrical fires. Some of that plastic - and the accompanying flame retardant - has been recycled into all sorts of bits and pieces.

What is this study about?

The study from advocacy group Toxic-Free Future screened 203 products including black spatulas, black plastic takeout containers and children's jewellery. Various amounts of flame retardant were found in about 85 percent of those products. The study was published in the scientific journal Chemosphere.

The exposure to the flame-retardant chemicals from kitchen utensils indicated that those using them could exceed the typical intake from dust and diet. These chemicals can be ingested or be absorbed through the skin.

Here is an excerpt from the study:

"The detection of [flame retardants] in collected household products indicates that recycling, without the necessary transparency and restrictions to ensure safety, is resulting in unexpected exposure to toxic flame retardants in household items."

Is my black spatula killing me?

At the moment, we don't know for certain because it's unclear how much flame retardant our bodies can basically live with.

"As a class, flame retardants are notorious for their persistence, tendency to bioaccumulate [build up in living tissues], and toxicity," Toxic-Free Future's Megan Liu told Live Science. Liu was also the study's head author who said she stopped using her black spatula after the findings.

We know from studies on animals and population studies of humans that certain types of flame retardants can impact thyroid function, development and cause bone weakness, according to Live Science.

I'm so confused about life and spatulas. What should I do?

Liz Oldfield from Milly's Kitchen Store in Auckland says she understands that these studies can be overwhelming.

"We don't offer advice on people's health [but] we are constantly aware all the time of what the research is and what people are saying."

She advises consumers to do their own research and go behind some of the alarmist headlines. If they are concerned, they can opt for a spatula made from wood or silicone - materials that are "perfect for nonstick fry pans".

She says steel spatulas are another option.

Oldfield says she is careful about the brands she stocks, leaning mostly towards products that are made in Europe, which is often ahead of the curve when it comes to regulating dangerous chemicals.

"I think there are next-level manufacturing processes and accountability and reporting. And all that stuff that gives you comfort.

"But also that is why things cost more."

Ultimately her biggest concern is that people are doing their best to make food from scratch rather than leaning on ultra-processed foods.

Nonstick fry pans have been another kitchen item in the headlines, which is one of the reasons Oldfield prefers ceramic fry pans or cast iron, where expensive brands like Le Creuset offer lifetime warranties.

However, "busy families - they just want to bish bosh bash. They want to get things cooked up and cleaned up quickly".

What should I do with my (potentially) deadly black spatula?

Unfortunately, a landfill and not the recycling bin is the best place for your black plastic items if you want to dispose of them, according to Leeana Tamiti, from Waste Minz.

"It's hard to say with certainty what to do with utensils that are made out of black plastic, as there are many sizes and brands available which makes it difficult to give a specific answer about how to dispose of them."

The ideal solution is to buy once and buy well, according to Nathalia Gonzales from Reclaim Consulting.

"The best approach is always to consider the solution for these items from a procurement lens. Buy durable alternatives, or made from materials that are acceptable in mainstream recycling streams."