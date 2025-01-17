Mass plantings welcome visitors

PHOTO: LOUISE FRAMPTON A mass of godetias can be seen in full bloom at the Dunedin Railway Station during a rare sunny day earlier this week.

Previously known as Godetia amoena, this annual has been reclassified into the genus Clarkia, named after the American explorer William Clarke (1770-1838).

Its botanical name is now Clarkia amoena. Some people call it satin flower because of the silky quality of its petals.

The flower looks impressive in mass, as the display at the railway station proves.

They also make great cut flowers and can be planted in containers.

The railway station’s gardens are especially popular with cruise ship visitors at this time of year, where many stop to take photos.

MetService says we can expect more sunny days through to the early part of next week.

Temperatures may even push into the late 20s.