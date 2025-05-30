Mt Creighton home wins design award

PHOTO: GABRIEL ADDA

"Tall Tree House" near Queenstown has been named a winner in the 2025 Biophilic Design Awards in Australia.

Designed by Carolin Friese of CF Architecture, the Mt Creighton house won the interior and renovations category of the awards, which were organised by the Living Future Institute of Australia. The home is set in a beech forest and its interior, inspired by moody alpine cabins, includes walnut floors and triple-glazed larch windows.

The judges praised the home’s integration of Passivhaus standards, material warmth and connection to nature.