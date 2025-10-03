Rhododendron Day to continue tradition

Marquis of Lothian at the Dunedin Botanic Garden Rhododendron Dell. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Rhododendron Day is Dunedin Botanic Garden’s longest-running annual event, held each October when the rhododendrons are at their most spectacular.

Rhododendrons have a significant place in Dunedin’s botanical history. In the late 1870s, William Martin — a nurseryman from Fairfield — bred Rhododendron Marquis of Lothian, New Zealand’s first rhododendron hybrid.

The Rhododendron Dell at the botanic garden is one of New Zealand’s oldest collections, proudly showcasing many Dunedin- and New Zealand-bred hybrids. Superintendent David Tannock (1903-40) recognised the region’s unique climate and began developing the Dell in the early 1900s. He was succeeded by Maurice Skipworth.

Skipworth and deputy director Robert Balch worked together and contributed to the expansion of the Dell and breeding new hybrids, many of which still flourish there today.

The idea for Rhododendron Day was inspired by Tourism Dunedin and the local motel industry to attract more tourists. The Dunedin Horticultural Society organised the first event in 1971. Today, the event is run by the Friends of the Dunedin Botanic Garden. It celebrates these magnificent blooms with a popular plant sale and tour of the Dell.