Vibrant display of flower spikes

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
B. yuccoides is also an excellent choice for home gardeners because it is a low-maintenance plant that provides great interest and is fascinating to watch as the large flower spike starts to appear all the way through to full bloom.
You can find a vibrant display of Beschorneria yuccoides planted at the bottom of the Mexican border in the Geographic collection. Although endemic to Mexico, this striking evergreen perennial is now cultivated worldwide and is readily available. Currently they are showcasing a stunning display, with 11 flower spikes at various stages of development. Their bell-shaped green flowers are gradually opening, forming eye-catching clusters. These flower spikes will last through spring and into early summer.