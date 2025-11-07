Vibrant display of flower spikes

Beschorneria yuccoides at Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

If this plant reminds you of a giant asparagus, you’re not wrong. The striking Beschorneria yuccoides belongs to the Asparagaceae family, a connection made obvious by its dramatic asparagus-like red flower spikes. On mature specimens, these spikes can reach nearly 2m tall, making a bold statement in the landscape. Other plants from the same family found throughout the Dunedin Botanic Garden include the shade-loving, mounded Hosta with its lush, broad leaves; the clumping native Arthropodium, commonly known as renga renga, with strap-like leaves and delicate white flowers; and the structural trunk form of cabbage tree — showing the differences found in this family.

B. yuccoides is also an excellent choice for home gardeners because it is a low-maintenance plant that provides great interest and is fascinating to watch as the large flower spike starts to appear all the way through to full bloom.

You can find a vibrant display of Beschorneria yuccoides planted at the bottom of the Mexican border in the Geographic collection. Although endemic to Mexico, this striking evergreen perennial is now cultivated worldwide and is readily available. Currently they are showcasing a stunning display, with 11 flower spikes at various stages of development. Their bell-shaped green flowers are gradually opening, forming eye-catching clusters. These flower spikes will last through spring and into early summer.