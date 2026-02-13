Dahlias take turns as stars of the show

The Mexican border at the Dunedin Botanic Garden is full of colour with penstemons and dahilas. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

So many colours and fragrances can be found along the Mexican border at the Dunedin Botanic Garden, where each week seems to bring a new scent or a fresh burst of colour. Over the past few weeks, Dahlia × hortensis has been an absolute delight, with more blooms opening every day.

Nearby, Cosmos atrosanguineus, or chocolate cosmos, adds its subtle, cocoa-like fragrance, creating a sensory treat alongside the visual display. However, it was not long ago that Penstemon and Salvia species were the stars of the show.

This is a great example of how carefully chosen plants can work together to provide long-lasting interest throughout the season. As summer progresses, the dahlias will gradually fade, and when the final flowers finish, they will be cut back from late autumn into early winter.

By then, the next highlight is already waiting to take centre stage: the spectacular tree dahlias, Dahlia imperialis and D. tenuicaulis, with their tall stems and striking, showy flowers. They are known as tree dahlias due to their height, with both species capable of reaching up to 3m. In warmer climates, this can extend to 6m.

This collection of plants is far from finished, and colours and fragrances will once again shift as late summer approaches.

The garden is forever evolving, shaped by time, weather, and the gardener’s hand, which is why visiting at different times of year is so rewarding — there is always something new to learn, notice or simply enjoy.