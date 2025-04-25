A touch of spring in the heart of autumn

Dombeya burgessiae at the Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

As autumn tiptoes across our botanic garden, painting the paths with gold and bronze, you might find yourself longing for the joy of spring blossoms. Do not fear — there is still a way to get your floral fix. Tucked quietly into the corner of the central house in the Winter Garden is a genus that doesn’t shout, but rather sings softly with every breeze: Dombeya.

Sometimes called tropical hydrangea or wild pear, these enchanting small trees or shrubs are native to Africa and Madagascar.

With clusters of papery, soft-toned blooms that hang like blush-pink umbels, Dombeya brings a surprising gentleness and warmth that comforts the senses during the cooler months.

The species we are lucky to showcase — Dombeya burgessiae, known as rosemound or pink wild pear — is particularly elegant. It produces delicate, rosebud-like clusters of flowers in the palest shade of pink, with a gentle, honey-sweet fragrance that invites you to lean in a little closer.

This fast-growing beauty thrives in warm, sheltered conditions and often needs heavy pruning to keep it within bounds.

Since it wasn’t cut back at the end of last spring, we’ve been rewarded with an abundance of blooms cascading throughout the space. Its soft presence provides a delightful counterpoint to the bold architectural forms of surrounding foliage, offering a quiet moment of spring in the heart of autumn.

Whether you’re a seasoned plant enthusiast or simply someone in need of a moment of calm, the Dombeya is well worth a visit.

We think it earns its place in the Winter Garden not just for its blooms, but for the mood it brings — a whisper of warmth, a brush of colour, and a gentle reminder that beauty is always in season.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden. For further information contact Kate Caldwell.