Volunteers make light work of spruce-up

Volunteers work in the Dunedin Botanic Garden Rhododendron Dell during the Oritain Volunteer Day late last month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/ORITAIN

The rhododendron dell may seem like a self-sustaining woodland, but it requires ongoing work to maintain its balance. Spanning approximately 4ha, the area blends woodland plantings with native bush. In recent years, we’ve opened up parts of the dell to rejuvenate older specimens and prevent native vegetation from overshadowing other plants. However, increased light also benefits weeds, so we aim to mulch and underplant these spaces.

Each collection is managed by one curator and an apprentice, who rotates every six months during their three-year apprenticeship. Managing such a large space is demanding, so the whole garden team occasionally comes together for team days, and sometimes we are lucky enough to benefit from external volunteer assistance.

Recently Dunedin Botanic Garden was approached by the brilliant team at Oritain, keen for staff to come in for an afternoon to help.

It was a pleasure meeting such a friendly, capable group and learning about their workplace. This spectacular group of 22 really put in the hard mahi helping remove some Anemanthele lessoniana, raking foliage from pathways, hand-weeding large patches of Lamium galeobdolon and clearing an area of Glechoma hederacea (otherwise known as "Creeping Charlie") from the Cherry Walk.

While Glechoma hederacea is a low-maintenance groundcover, in this higher-profile area it muted the visual impact of surrounding plants with too much green on green. We plan to replace it with plants that offer extended flowering and seasonal interest.

Most material was wheelbarrowed to our compost pile, but to save people’s backs the Anemanthele was left in the adjacent bush to decompose naturally.

Our team thoroughly enjoyed working alongside the Oritain staff. With such a large group, we achieved a lot in a short time and are truly grateful for their contribution to our garden, environment, and community.

— Rhododendron dell collections curator Steph Sinton