Seeds for clubs, counting the birds

Garden clubs are invited to grow flowers from seeds to brighten up public spaces. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

In preparation for National Gardening Week in October, a seed company is offering to help garden clubs get ready to beautify public spaces.

Yates will provide seeds and fertilisers to garden clubs, so members can grow seedlings, ready for planting the week before National Gardening Week, October 20-27.

‘‘It could be a public garden, planters in the main street, or a tired-looking roadside garden,’’ a Yates spokesperson said.

‘‘If you’ve got a spot that you think could benefit from being planted with flowers, Yates will provide seeds and fertilisers to you now, for you to grow seedlings, ready for planting the week before National Gardening Week.’’

Every garden club that signs up will receive a selection of products for raffling/ fundraising.

For further information, contact liane@donovanpr.co.nz

The number of Otago people taking part in the garden bird survey increased this year. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Garden bird survey

Otago was the regional star in this year’s garden bird survey, with 589 counts made, up on last year and more than 10% of the national total of 5800 bird counts.

Southland was down slightly and, despite extreme weather during the survey week from June 28 to July 6, the West Coast and Nelson had a response of 80% compared with last year’s figures.

Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research has led this biodiversity study of urban and rural landscapes since 2007.

This survey is the only one of its kind that informs policy makers, scientists, bird enthusiasts and other organisations nationwide who have an interest in the state of our garden birds and their environment.

The survey acts as a backyard barometer for our nation’s garden birds. It is an early warning system to highlight any health issues, as well as evidence that our birds are thriving.

Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research monitors changes in bird populations over time by analysing bird counts gathered by New Zealanders.

Results of this year’s survey have not yet been released.

— Allied Media